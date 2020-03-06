06.03.2020 20:22:00

JBS Ambiental expands waste management in 2019

The Company recycled 17,000 tons of material in 2019: this is a 15% year on year increase

SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS Ambiental, a business unit responsible for managing waste from the JBS's operations in Brazil, recycled 17,000 tons of waste in 2019. This is 15% higher than reported in 2018, when the Company reused 14,500 tons of material.

There was a significant increase in recycling three types of waste: cardboard (up from 3,000 to 4,000 tons), plastics (up from 2,800 to 3,400 tons) and metals (increasing from 6,100 to 8,000 tons). The volume of plastic the Company recycled last year is equivalent to 567 million supermarket bags.

JBS Ambiental processes these materials in a closed cycle and they are then reused by the Company as raw material. "Our goal is to keep the same plastic in the Company's production chain for as long as possible, adding value to the resulting products, resources and materials, which reduces waste and provides overall sustainability gains," said Susana Carvalho, JBS Ambiental director.

As an example, plastic from food packaging is converted into pallets that are used to ship products, bin bags or to manufacture prototype trash cans, tables and benches the Company has been developing for its own use.

JBS Ambiental also reused over 50,000 liters of oil, grease and similar products last year, a 32% (or 12,000 liter) increase on 2018 (when it reused 38,000 liters). This material is all recycled.

Expansion

One of the factors that contributed to the increase in production chain waste recycling was the inauguration of two JBS Ambiental recycling centers and modernization of its existing facilities. The Company now operates 10 recycling centers in Brazil, in the states of Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.

It opened two new waste processing centers in 2019, including the plants in Goiânia and Senador Canedo (both in the state of Goiás). The Company also invested in upgrades for three centers located in the state of São Paulo, in Andradina, Barretos and Lins. Altogether, JBS Ambiental invested R$ 1.6 million in the new centers and its modernization program in 2019.

For 2020, JBS Ambiental plans to open another two centers and expand and modernize its existing facilities in Campo Grande and Naviraí (both in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul), and Ituiutaba (Minas Gerais).

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:29
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:31
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
08:42
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
07:27
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
07:00
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:11
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dickmim Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Wisekey-Aktie geht fester aus dem Handel: Investor Yorkville verlängert Eigenkapitalzusage von drei auf fünf Jahre

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dickmim Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;