JBS Ambiental expands waste management in 2019

The Company recycled 17,000 tons of material in 2019: this is a 15% year on year increase

SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS Ambiental, a business unit responsible for managing waste from the JBS's operations in Brazil, recycled 17,000 tons of waste in 2019. This is 15% higher than reported in 2018, when the Company reused 14,500 tons of material.

There was a significant increase in recycling three types of waste: cardboard (up from 3,000 to 4,000 tons), plastics (up from 2,800 to 3,400 tons) and metals (increasing from 6,100 to 8,000 tons). The volume of plastic the Company recycled last year is equivalent to 567 million supermarket bags.

JBS Ambiental processes these materials in a closed cycle and they are then reused by the Company as raw material. "Our goal is to keep the same plastic in the Company's production chain for as long as possible, adding value to the resulting products, resources and materials, which reduces waste and provides overall sustainability gains," said Susana Carvalho, JBS Ambiental director.

As an example, plastic from food packaging is converted into pallets that are used to ship products, bin bags or to manufacture prototype trash cans, tables and benches the Company has been developing for its own use.

JBS Ambiental also reused over 50,000 liters of oil, grease and similar products last year, a 32% (or 12,000 liter) increase on 2018 (when it reused 38,000 liters). This material is all recycled.

Expansion

One of the factors that contributed to the increase in production chain waste recycling was the inauguration of two JBS Ambiental recycling centers and modernization of its existing facilities. The Company now operates 10 recycling centers in Brazil, in the states of Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.

It opened two new waste processing centers in 2019, including the plants in Goiânia and Senador Canedo (both in the state of Goiás). The Company also invested in upgrades for three centers located in the state of São Paulo, in Andradina, Barretos and Lins. Altogether, JBS Ambiental invested R$ 1.6 million in the new centers and its modernization program in 2019.

For 2020, JBS Ambiental plans to open another two centers and expand and modernize its existing facilities in Campo Grande and Naviraí (both in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul), and Ituiutaba (Minas Gerais).