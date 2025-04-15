|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.04.2025 22:47:21
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Q1 Income Falls
(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $117.7 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $127.5 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $2.921 billion from $2.944 billion last year.
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $117.7 Mln. vs. $127.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.921 Bln vs. $2.944 Bln last year.