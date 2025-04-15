JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $117.7 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $127.5 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $2.921 billion from $2.944 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $117.7 Mln. vs. $127.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.921 Bln vs. $2.944 Bln last year.