J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Aktie 940190 / US4456581077
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15.04.2026 22:48:44
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Profit Advances In Q1
(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $141.553 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $117.740 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $3.056 billion from $2.921 billion last year.
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $141.553 Mln. vs. $117.740 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.056 Bln vs. $2.921 Bln last year.