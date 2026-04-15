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J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Aktie 940190 / US4456581077

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15.04.2026 22:48:44

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services
175.30 CHF -2.08%
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(RTTNews) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $141.553 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $117.740 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $3.056 billion from $2.921 billion last year.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141.553 Mln. vs. $117.740 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.056 Bln vs. $2.921 Bln last year.

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