Jazz Pharma Reports Positive Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 Results

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced positive efficacy and safety results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera in combination with chemotherapy, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra, as first-line treatment for adults with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, including cancers of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction and esophagus.

The study found both investigational arms, Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy, and Ziihera plus chemotherapy, led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful prolongation of progression-free survival with approximately 35% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy.

