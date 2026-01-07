Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.7%  SPI 18’352 0.6%  Dow 49’462 1.0%  DAX 24’892 0.1%  Euro 0.9296 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’932 0.1%  Gold 4’445 -1.1%  Bitcoin 73’740 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7949 -0.1%  Öl 60.1 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526VAT31186490ExxonMobil808963Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Siemens-Aktie zieht an: Partnerschaft mit NVIDIA wird vertieft
Alcon-Aktie nach gescheiterter STAAR-Übernahme: Beim Preis "diszipliniert" geblieben
Amrize-Aktie im Blick: Baustoffkonzern übernimmt PB Materials in Texas
Unser ETF-Compass 2026: Die wichtigsten Trends für ETF-Anleger im kommenden Jahr. Hier geht's zur Übersicht.
Dann zahlen sich Rabatt-Coupons wirklich aus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Aktie 14769757 / IE00B4Q5ZN47

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.01.2026 07:16:45

Jazz Pharma Reports Positive Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals
129.87 CHF -5.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced positive efficacy and safety results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera in combination with chemotherapy, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra, as first-line treatment for adults with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, including cancers of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction and esophagus.

The study found both investigational arms, Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy, and Ziihera plus chemotherapy, led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful prolongation of progression-free survival with approximately 35% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.