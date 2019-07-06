Jayne Wallace, UK- Based, Psychic Consultant Set for MENSA Annual Conference Keynote

PHOENIX, July 05, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jayne Wallace, founder of London'sPsychic Sisters based in the prestigious Selfridges department store, is set for a keynote presentation at MENSA's Annual Gathering on July 5th in Phoenix, Arizona

MENSA Annual Gathering attendees, all members of the exclusive ultra-high IQ global community, MENSA, will consider Wallace's presentation: Psychic Abilities – Does IQ Give You an Edge?

Jayne, a high profile psychic consultant and author, will share her discovery that nearly everyone has psychic abilities to varying degrees and can learn how to tap into those talents to enhance one's own life.

In this audience interactive session, Ms. Wallace will demonstrate her remarkable talent and share predictions on what's next in politics, finance, society, and other topics. She will then share techniques for recognizing, maximizing, and directing one's own talents to harness that power for remarkable personal results.

"It will be fascinating to explore with this group of extraordinary people whether or not a stratospheric IQ provides a similarly exceptional sixth sense."

The MENSA national conference marks the second stop of Jayne Wallace's 2019 U.S. Psychic Salon Tour.

About MENSA: MENSA is a global community with the membership qualification standardized testing results in the population's top two percent. The nonprofit's purpose is to conduct research in psychology and social science, identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity and serve as a means for stimulating intellectual and social contacts among its membership.

About Jayne Wallace: Jayne founded Psychic Sisters, a UK based psychic consultancy with a global footprint and clients including Hollywood notables such as Kim Kardashian, business leaders, professionals, athletes, and fascinating people from all walks. Ms. Wallace has guested this year on a score of media outlets as diverse as BBC and The Doctors television show in the U.S.

