06.07.2019 00:00:00

Jayne Wallace, UK- Based, Psychic Consultant Set for MENSA Annual Conference Keynote

PHOENIX, July 05, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jayne Wallace, founder of London'sPsychic Sisters based in the prestigious Selfridges department store, is set for a keynote presentation at MENSA's Annual Gathering on July 5th in Phoenix, Arizona

MENSA Annual Gathering attendees, all members of the exclusive ultra-high IQ global community, MENSA, will consider Wallace's presentation: Psychic Abilities – Does IQ Give You an Edge?

Jayne, a high profile psychic consultant and author, will share her discovery that nearly everyone has psychic abilities to varying degrees and can learn how to tap into those talents to enhance one's own life.

In this audience interactive session, Ms. Wallace will demonstrate her remarkable talent and share predictions on what's next in politics, finance, society, and other topics. She will then share techniques for recognizing, maximizing, and directing one's own talents to harness that power for remarkable personal results.

"It will be fascinating to explore with this group of extraordinary people whether or not a stratospheric IQ provides a similarly exceptional sixth sense."

The MENSA national conference marks the second stop of Jayne Wallace's 2019 U.S. Psychic Salon Tour.

Media Contact
Ms. Wallace is represented by Platform Strategy

Media inquiries or to book Jayne Wallace: maggie@platformstrategy.com

About MENSA: MENSA is a global community with the membership qualification standardized testing results in the population's top two percent. The nonprofit's purpose is to conduct research in psychology and social science, identify and foster human intelligence for the benefit of humanity and serve as a means for stimulating intellectual and social contacts among its membership.

About Jayne Wallace: Jayne founded Psychic Sisters, a UK based psychic consultancy with a global footprint and clients including Hollywood notables such as Kim Kardashian, business leaders, professionals, athletes, and fascinating people from all walks. Ms. Wallace has guested this year on a score of media outlets as diverse as BBC and The Doctors television show in the U.S.

 

SOURCE Jayne Wallace

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.07.19
Benzin könnte wieder teurer werden
05.07.19
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
05.07.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
Logitech-Aktie im Zuge eines positiven Kommentars der UBS gesucht
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende unentschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab letztlich nach. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. In den USA dominierten nach dem Feiertag die Bären. In Asien war keine einheitliche Richtung auszumachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB