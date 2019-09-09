09.09.2019 22:00:00

Jaspreet Chahal, M.D. Joins The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

CERRITOS, Calif., September 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jaspreet Chahal graduated Cum Laude with a Doctor of Medicine from St. George's University in West Indies, Grenada. She completed her internship in Hematology and Oncology from Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine in Lake Success, New York and her residency in Internal Medicine from the University of Arizona.

She has participated in multiple research projects and has several poster presentations. Her most recent publication is "Treatment Options in BRAF-Mutant Colorectal Cancer," which was submitted for publication in 2019. She is fluent in Punjabi and Hindi.

Membership and Societies

  • American Society of Clinical Oncology
  • American Society of Hematology
  • American College of Physicians
  • Society of General Internal Medicine

Patient Care Philosophy
Dr. Jaspreet Chahal believes that an important aspect of cancer treatment is compassion and respect for her patients and their loved ones. She is highly sensitive to the religious, cultural and personal values of her patients. She remains active in her community.

About The Oncology Institute
Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation is dedicated to excelling in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and education. As the largest private practice cancer center in California, The Oncology Institute continues to provide extensive services including state-of-the-art infusion centers, chemotherapy educational sessions, in-house support groups, dietary and nutritional counseling, in-house pharmacy, financial counseling, clinical trials, comprehensive lab testing, and end of life counseling. They also offer support programs to help patients and families cope with the challenges brought on by cancer. Today, the Oncology Institute has served over 100,000 patients throughout 28 locations in Southern California, 5 in Arizona and 2 in Nevada.

 

SOURCE The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

