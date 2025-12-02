Jasper Therapeutics Aktie 113950404 / US4718711033
02.12.2025 10:38:28
Jasper Therapeutics To Host Webinar To Present BEACON And ETESIAN Study Results
(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is set to host a webinar to present findings from its BEACON study in chronic spontaneous urticaria, along with preliminary data from the ETESIAN study in asthma, on December 2, 2025.
-- BEACON is a placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating multiple ascending doses of subcutaneous Briquilimab as a therapy for adult patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria despite treatment with high-dose antihistamines.
Results reported in July this year from the BEACON trial showed that Briquilimab produced rapid and strong disease control in the 240 mg and 360 mg single-dose groups. Overall, 8 of 9 participants (89%) achieved a complete response, and 7 of 9 (78%) had a clinical response by week 2.
In addition, in the open-label extension, BEACON participants receiving 180 mg every 8 weeks demonstrated robust clinical efficacy - with 8 of 11 (73%) participants achieving a complete response at 12 weeks.
-- ETESIAN is a phase 1b/2a clinical challenge study evaluating briquilimab in allergic asthma. Initiated last December, this study is expected to enroll approximately 30 patients across as many as 7 sites in Canada.
However, due to a drug product lot issue, the company halted the ETESIAN study and paused development in asthma earlier this year.
JSPR closed Monday's trading at $1.72, down 6.52%. In overnight trading, shares are trading 16.27% higher at $2 on the Nasdaq.
