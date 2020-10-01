+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 21:15:00

Jason M. Klein elected to membership of McDonald Hopkins LLC

CLEVELAND, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins LLC announced on Thursday the election of Jason M. Klein to the firm's leadership.

McDonald Hopkins LLC announced on Thursday the election of Jason M. Klein to the firm’s leadership. Based in the firm’s Cleveland office, Klein focuses his practice on representing private equity funds and private companies in various types of transactions, including mergers, dispositions, acquisitions and distressed acquisitions and dispositions.

"We are extremely pleased to have Jason become a member of the firm," said McDonald Hopkins President Shawn Riley. "Jason is an outstanding attorney and an important member of our Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Group. Our success is driven in large part by attorneys like Jason, who exemplify our core values, while providing the legal and business services our clients expect."

Based in the firm's Cleveland office, Klein focuses his practice on representing private equity funds and private companies in various types of transactions, including mergers, dispositions, acquisitions and distressed acquisitions and dispositions. His experience also includes providing general corporate counseling to a variety of businesses in the manufacturing, construction, pharmaceutical, food and restaurant, energy, industrial, franchise, automotive, consumer products, technology and healthcare industries. He serves a general counsel function for portfolio companies of a private equity fund.

A graduate of Bowling Green State University who earned his J.D. from Western Michigan University'sThomas M. Cooley School of Law, Klein has served as a board member for BGSU's College of Business since 2013. He has also served on the Sigma Phi Epsilon Alumni Board since 2012. In 2018, Klein received the Cross Border Deal of the Year Award ($25MM-$50MM) from the M&A Advisor for the sale of Ricerca Biosciences Chemical Development Division to Olon S.p.A.

About McDonald Hopkins
Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jason-m-klein-elected-to-membership-of-mcdonald-hopkins-llc-301144358.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’036.00
1.66 %
Sika 229.70
1.50 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
1.41 %
The Swatch Grp 217.80
1.35 %
Alcon 52.88
1.11 %
LafargeHolcim 41.94
-0.12 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
-0.34 %
Geberit 543.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19:30
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:08
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
08:17
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:12
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen legen am Donnerstag zu. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB