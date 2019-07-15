Jasmine Food Wins Malaysia's Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand Award for 15 Consecutive Years

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation (Jasmine) Sdn Bhd has proven itself as a consumer trustworthy brand after receiving its twelve consecutive "Platinum Trusted Brand" in the Rice Category from Malaysia's Reader's Digest. The award was received by Jasmine Food Corporation's CEO, Lim Swee Keat, during the 2019 "Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Award" ceremony on June 11, 2019.

This prestigious Reader's Digest Trusted Brands award is presented to industry leaders across six Asian countries, that excel in their Trustworthiness and Credibility, Quality, Value, Understanding of Customer Needs, Innovation, and Social Responsibility. Voted by thousands of consumers, the final score is calculated by multiplying the final number of votes along with the average score for six categories.

"Jasmine Food's 15 consecutive wins as Malaysia's most trusted brand in the Rice category has strengthened our position to help Malaysia's food and beverage sector grow. We've now set a major benchmark, ensuring the healthy development of this industry and ensuring complete customer satisfaction. We will continue to uphold our beliefs and continuously improve our service and products to maintain the highest standards possible," said Lim .

As a market leader in the Malaysian rice industry, Jasmine Food Corp has been providing a large range of rice products for over three decades. In 1996, Jasmine became a subsidiary of Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas), and also began importing a wide variety of rice from Thailand, Myanmar, China, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Australia and USA.

"We create and provide a wide range of products that best suit diverse customer's needs. Our products include fragrant rice, imported and local white rice, specialty basmathi rice, brown rice, glutinous rice and rice vermicelli. Apart from variety, we also ensure all out products are of the highest quality to earn the trust of consumers. This is reflected in our position in Malaysia - one of the largest and most trusted rice manufacturers in the country," added Lim.

Trust is crucial for any company according to PWC Global Insights Survey 2018. It stated that apart from pricing, "trust in the brand" is among the top three reasons why people choose a product. Hence, Lim added, "You need trust to win your customers' heart, as well as to keep your business evolving."

To enhance consumer trust and confidence, Jasmine Food provides assurance warranty which includes money-back guarantee for the purchase of selected product. Customers will be refunded if they are unsatisfied with their purchase.

Also, to keep developing their business, Jasmine Food is also continuously innovating with the technology, while engaging in stronger partnership to leverage their values.

Among Jasmine Food's innovative products include fluffy long grain basmathi rice, which is lower in fat, glycemic index, and consists more fiber that is better for diabetics. This is in line with the brand's aim of creating a healthier society, with a full support and partnership by the country's health institute, Tung Shin Hospital, National Blood Donation Centre, National Diabetic Association, and Institut Jantung Negara (IJN).

Previously, Jasmine Food Corporation has also awarded the prestigious Brand Laureate Award for 4 years, from 2007 to 2017 and bestowed the Malaysian Superbrands Award for over a decade. For more information, visit: www.jasmine.com.my

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190703/2516020-1

SOURCE Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn Bhd