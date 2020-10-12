Jasmine Food Named Their 16th Consecutive "Malaysia's Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand Award"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the current unprecedented time of economic downturn due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Jasmine Food Corporation (Jasmine) Sdn Bhd has demonstrated its sustainable performance as evidenced by 10th consecutive years of receiving awards by Reader's Digest. The 2020 accolade saw Jasmine awarded with "Platinum Trusted Brand" in the Rice category among other Rice Brand in Malaysia.

"We have established our presence for more than 5 decades as one of the leading rice market producers and distributors in Malaysia. We are proud of the awards that we have received for so many years. The awards, for us, is encouragement to enhance our trusted brand to keep providing the highest quality of our healthy rice variants," Lim Swee Keat, CEO of Jasmine Food Corporation, explained.

Lim also concerns about healthy eating lifestyle. For that reason, Jasmine provides rice produced through the right cultivation that can grow healthy products. "Among our products range in the list are fragrant, basmathi, calrose, health rice, glutinous rice, rice vermicelli, and we also have imported white rice."

Innovation is one crucial element that also attributes to the success of Jasmine, which is evidenced by the production of innovative products such as long grain basmathi rice. This type of low-fat and low carbohydrate rice contains a low level of glycemic index, protein, calcium and vitamins. Hence, Jasmine has won the trust and support achieved by partnering with the country's health institute, Tung Shin Hospital, National Blood Donation Centre (PDN), National Diabetic Association, and National Heart Institute or Institute Jantung Negara (IJN).

"We became a subsidiary Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) in 1996 and have ever since imported a wide variety of rice from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Pakistan, Australia, and USA to cater to diverse needs of customers from various countries," Lim added.

Reader's Digest has for 22 consecutive years held such a prestigious accolade to gain insights into customers' views and trusted brands, based on trustworthiness and credibility, quality, value, understanding of customer needs, innovation, and social responsibility. The insights were collected from around 8,000 individuals from five countries/regions, including Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Platinum Trusted Brand Awards were given to brands that topped their category with an overwhelmingly higher score than their nearest competitor.

The trustworthiness, quality and credibility are also proven through Jasmine Rice's money-back guarantee policy. Choose Jasmine products today, because you can trust in its quality and consistency.

For more information, visit: http://www.jasmine.com.my/ or https://www.facebook.com/jasminefoodcorporation

