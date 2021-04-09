Jardine Schindler Launches "kNOw Touch Contactless Elevator Control Panel"

HONG KONG, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jardine Schindler Group (JSG) has proudly signed a licensing agreement with the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) for the "kNOw Touch – Contactless Elevator Control Panel" solution, to promote this local original innovation to the overseas markets as an effective hygienic solution for Schindler elevators.

Easy and simple to install, kNOw Touch can be applied conveniently in different elevator models without the need to change the original button system or perform vast mechanical alterations, thereby ensuring swift retrofitting. By fitting a set of infrared distance sensors near the control panel and calibrating according to the distance and layout of the elevator buttons, the users can select the destination floor by pointing their fingers at close range without touching the panel. This is an effective means of minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission through touching the elevator buttons.

kNOw Touch was invented by HKPC mid-2020, with strong support from the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR Government as part of the public sector trial scheme - Special Call for Projects for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in Hong Kong (PSTS-COVID-19) funding. Since then, kNOw Touch has been awarded various accolades. This includes the highest achievement of Gold Medal with Congratulations of Jury at the prestigious "2021 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions", a laurel to R&D achievements that contribute towards the community's anti-pandemic efforts. HKPC and Jardine Schindler have now partnered to promote the wider adoption of this technology, a testament to the two organizations' efforts to help the world combat the pandemic.

Through Jardine Schindler's market leader position, kNOw Touch has already found its presence in many locations across Hong Kong such as government departments, office buildings of public organisations, Hong Kong International Airport, shopping centres, municipal buildings, places of worship, private housing estates and private organisations, etc.

Jardine Schindler will continue to actively promote the adoption of kNOw Touch in the elevator facilities of different building types in Hong Kong as well as other regions with our strong presences, including Macau, Taiwan and Southeast Asia. They will also provide aftercare services such as installation and maintenance.

Mr Elton Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Jardine Schindler Group said, "We are excited to be partnering with HKPC, and proud to have the opportunity to promote this local original innovation to the Southeast Asian markets."

Mr Mohamed Butt, Executive Director of HKPC, said, "We hope kNOw Touch will extend its reach beyond Hong Kong, and enable the technology to flourish further, create value for the community and promote the development of smart city."

For more details about the technology, please click the following link: https://www.hkpc.org/en/our-services/smart-mobility/latest-information/touchless-lift-panel

About Jardine Schindler Group

Jardine Schindler Group (JSG) is a Joint Venture between Jardine Matheson in Hong Kong and Schindler Group of Switzerland, who between them bring over 300 years of experience in business management, regional specialization and engineering excellence.

JSG is headquartered in Hong Kong and designs, engineers, installs, maintains and modernizes elevators, escalators and moving walkways in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

JSG employs over 5,000 staff in a variety of specialist disciplines, ranging from engineering design to construction management. The business is split into two principle operating divisions: New Installations, focusing on new construction projects, and Existing Installations, providing maintenance and modernization services.

On average, 100 million people throughout the Asia Pacific regions will be transported by equipment supplied and maintained by JSG on any given day.

For more information, please visit Jardine Schindler Group's website: https://www.schindler.com/hk/internet/en/home.html

