28.11.2019 02:00:00

Japan's Leading Insurer SOMPO Holdings Inc. Announces Pilot With Vymo to Drive Sales Productivity Using AI and Analytics

SOMPO Holdings, SOMPO Himawari Life, one of Asia's largest insurance companies with a global footprint of 80,000 employees in 228 cities across 30 countries, has announced that it will be piloting a research with US-based next-generation CRM company, Vymo (www.getvymo.com), for leveraging contextual intelligence and AI-enabled proactive sales coaching in enhancing productivity of field sales teams. The project was launched in September 2019.

About the app provided by Vymo

Global insurers have deployed Vymo as a mobile-first sales productivity solution of choice to drive sales productivity across sales teams. While most CRMs have an adoption rate of less than 30%, more than 85% of Vymo's 100,000+ users log in on a daily basis to plan their sales activities which translate to a revenue impact of 3-10% annually.

With Vymo's intelligence capabilities, sales reps spend less time updating CRMs, and more time selling. Vymo can -

  • Automatically log sales activities such as calls through dialer integrations, meetings though geo-intelligence, and emails via client-integrations,
  • Learn from the top-performing sales agents on what leads to prioritize, when to engage a customer, what to do next, etc.,
  • Coach contextually to improve outcomes and grow revenues across various types of businesses.

About SOMPO Holdings

Led by President and Group CEO, Kengo Sakurada, SOMPO Holdings Inc. is the umbrella management of P&C insurance companies, life insurance companies, and other companies controlled as subsidiaries pursuant to the Insurance Business Law, and other related operations. With assets worth over 10 trillion yen, SOMPO Holdings Inc. is one of Japan's largest insurance companies.

To know more, visit https://www.sompo-hd.com

About Vymo

Vymo (getvymo.com) is an intelligent Personal Sales Assistant; it captures sales activities automatically and predicts 'next best actions' intelligently. Vymo has 100,000 users in 50+ large enterprises such as AXA, Allianz, Generali, and Sumitomo. Vymo is a Gartner Cool Vendor and funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Know more about Vymo

Website - https://www.getvymo.com 
Watch Vymo in action - http://bit.ly/2HbE54x 
Schedule a demo - https://www.getvymo.com/demo

For further information, please contact:

Vymo Japan Co., Ltd.
Moeka Tanayama
Email: info_japan@getvymo.com
TEL: +81-3-5219-1508

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vymo

