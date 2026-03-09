Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’096 -1.5%  SPI 18’100 -1.4%  Dow 47’502 -1.0%  DAX 23’591 -0.9%  Euro 0.9011 -0.6%  EStoxx50 5’720 -1.1%  Gold 5’171 1.7%  Bitcoin 53’127 -4.0%  Dollar 0.7765 -0.6%  Öl 93.3 10.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Hewlett Packard Enterprise stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Roche-Aktie: Präsident des Pharmariesen hält weitere Verhandlungen mit den USA für "absolut richtig"
Tipps für die Karriere: Entspannte Strategien zum Joberfolg
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Suche...
09.03.2026 02:27:30

Japanese Market Tumbling 6.7%

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Monday, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 plunging 6.7 percent to below the 51,950 level, with strong losses across most sectors led by exporters, technology and financial stocks amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 3,696.13 points or 6.65 percent at 51,924.71, after hitting a low of 51,796.77 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is tumbling more than 10 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing more than 2 percent and Toyota is declining almost 5 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is plunging more than 11 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are sliding more than 9 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are plunging almost 7 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is tumbling more than 8 percent.

The major exporters are lower. Mitsubishi Electric is tumbling almost 7 percent, Canon is down more than 2 percent, Sony is sliding almost 6 percent and Panasonic is sliding almost 8 percent.

Among the other major losers, Furukawa Electric is plummeting almost 15 percent and Resonac Holdings is plunging almost 13 percent, while Fujikura, Mitsui Kinzoku, Ibiden and Sumitomo Electric Industries are tumbling more than 10 percent each. Renesas Electronics is sliding almost 10 percent, while Tokuyama, Lasertec, Murata Manufacturing, Ebara and Fuji Electric are slipping more than 9 percent each.

Conversely, there are no other major gainers.

In economic news, Japan posted a current account surplus of 941.6 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 960 billion yen following the 729 billion yen surplus in December.

Imports were down 7.7 percent on year to 9.644 trillion yen and exports jumped an annual 20.3 percent to 9.044 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 600.4 billion yen. The capital account had a shortfall of 11.0 billion, while the financial account had a deficit of 506.5 billion yen.

Meanwhile, the value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 4.5 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 663.823 trillion yen. That was above expectations for an increase of 4.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from 4.5 percent.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose 4.9 percent on year to 584.664 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 1.5 percent to 79.158 trillion yen. Lending from foreign banks surged an annual 32.1 percent to 6.469 trillion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 158 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, adding to the losses posted in the previous session. With the steep losses on the day, the Dow and the Nasdaq dropped to their lowest closing levels in over three months and the S&P 500 hit a two-month closing low.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Nasdaq plunged 361.31 points or 1.6 percent to 22,387.68, the S&P 500 tumbled 90.69 points or 1.3 percent to 6,740.02 and the Dow slumped 453.19 points or 1.0 percent to 47,501.55.

The major European markets have all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index declined by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Friday after Qatar warned of a production halt in the gulf as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has heavily disrupted energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $9.88 or 12.20 percent at $90.89 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist

Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt am Dienstagabend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
06.03.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Bounce in Hongkong
06.03.26 SMI fällt auf 4-Wochen-Tief
06.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Signale
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’627.96 18.86 S46BCU
Short 13’896.89 13.57 SG2BLU
Short 14’398.22 8.96 S4BB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’095.55 06.03.2026 17:31:30
Long 12’517.27 20.00 S1FBQU
Long 12’220.94 13.85 SPMB5U
Long 11’681.05 8.93 B74SQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.