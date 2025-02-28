Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’958 -0.7%  SPI 17’110 -0.6%  Dow 43’240 -0.5%  DAX 22’551 -1.1%  Euro 0.9354 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’473 -1.0%  Gold 2’877 -1.4%  Bitcoin 75’902 1.1%  Dollar 0.8999 0.6%  Öl 73.8 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Sulzer3838891ams-OSRAM137918297
Top News
Kontroverse um Milliarden-Vergütung des Tesla-Chefs: Kann ein neues Gesetz Musks Gehaltsdeal retten?
Analyst lobt Apples KI-Ansatz: Vorsicht könnte sich auszahlen
$TRUMP-Memecoin: Vom Hype zum Crash - So viel Geld haben Anleger verloren
Ausblick: Erste Group Bank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Sandoz auf Expansionskurs: Generika-Riese peilt US-Marktführerschaft an
Suche...

28.02.2025 02:38:43

Japanese Market Tumbling 2.6%

(RTTNews) - Reversing the gains in the previous session, the Japanese market is sharply lower on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is tumbling 2.6 percent to well below the 37,300 level, with weakness across most sectors led by index heavyweights, exporters and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 996.55 points or 2.60 percent to 37,259.62, after hitting a low of 37,164.61 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down more than1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing more than 2 percent and Honda is down almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is plunging almost 9 percent, Tokyo Electron is tumbling more than 5 percent and Screen Holdings is declining almost 6 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are losing almost 2 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is declining more than 2 percent.

Among the major exporters, Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are losing almost 3 percent each, while Panasonic is down almost 2 percent and Canon is declining more than 1 percent.

Among other major losers, Disco is plummeting more than 11 percent and Fujikura is plunging more than 9 percent, while Lasertec and Furukawa Electric are tumbling more than 6 percent each. Socionext, Hitachi and Sumco are declining more than 5 percent each, while TDK, Recruit Holdings and Renesas Electronics are losing more than 4 percent each. Nomura Research Instituteis down almost 4 percent.

Conversely, there are no other major gainers.

In economic news, Industrial output in Japan dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry or METI, said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.2 percent loss in December. On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 2.6 percent.

The METI also said that the value of retail sales in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in January, coming in at 13.623 billion yen. That was in line with expectations following the 0.8 percent decline in December. On a yearly basis, sales were up 3.9 percent - again matching forecasts and up from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, overall inflation in the Tokyo region was up 2.9 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said - easing from 3.4 percent in January. Tokyo's core CPI was up an annual 2.2 percent, moderating from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 149 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks once again failed to sustain an early upward move and came under pressure over the course of the trading day on Thursday. Unlike the previous session, however, the major averages extended the pullback as the day progressed, closing sharply lower.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a particularly steep loss, plunging 530.84 points or 2.8 percent to a nearly four-month closing low of 18,544.41. The S&P 500 also slumped 94.49 points or 1.6 percent to a one-month closing low of 5,861.57, while the narrower Dow fell 193.62 points or 0.5 percent to a one-month closing low of 43,239.50.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and increased by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Thursday as the U.S. decision to revoke Chevron Corporation's license to operate in Venezuela raised supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April closed higher by $1.73 or 2.52 percent at $70.35 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.02.25 Logo WHS NVIDIA Aktie: Nvidia dominiert den KI-Markt. Jetzt einsteigen? Quartalszahlen & Aktienperspektive.
27.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Moncler SpA
27.02.25 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
27.02.25 Volkswagen lässt den Verbrenner länger laufen
27.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Innovative Technologien – Die Zukunft hat begonnen/Schweizer Grosskonzerne – Bilanzen im Fokus
27.02.25 SMI setzt erneut neue Rekordmarke
26.02.25 Marktüberblick: Munich Re erfreut nachbörslich
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
25.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’501.23 18.77 S2S3YU
Short 13’744.82 13.92 B7ZS2U
Short 14’275.76 8.81 UIDBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’958.34 27.02.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’460.00 19.76
Long 12’122.02 13.70 B3US4U
Long 11’610.59 8.93 BBQSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jeremy Grantham: Diese Aktien dominieren sein Milliarden-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024
Sixt-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Sixt senkt Dividende nach Gewinnrückgang
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag schwächer
Zolldrohung und Bilanzflut: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Japanische Börse beendet Handel mit leichten Gewinnen
Bilanzzahlen im Fokus: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst knapp im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
UBS Aktie News: Anleger schicken UBS am Donnerstagmittag auf rotes Terrain
Ist der bisher grösste Krypto-Klau der alleinige Grund für das Abrutschen der Kryptomärkte?
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris tendiert am Vormittag südwärts
KION-Aktie tiefer: Dividende soll nach Gewinnzuwachs steigen
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hielt die Commerzbank im Depot
Commerzbank-Depot in Q4 2024
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
Jeremy Grantham: Diese Aktien dominieren sein Milliarden-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024
Das Depot von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellschaft Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo (GMO) unterl ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank: US-Aktien-Investments im vierten Quartal 2024
Die Deutsche Bank war auch im vierten Quartal 2024 in einige US-Aktien investiert. Dabei nahm da ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten