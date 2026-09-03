Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading slightly higher on Thursday, snapping a three-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 64,400 level, with gains in automakers and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 88.25 points or 0.14 percent to 64,413.89, after hitting a low of 64,140.04 and a high of 64,724.81 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining almost 4 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent and Honda is adding almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent and Screen Holdings is edging down 0.5 percent, while Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and Sony are edging up 0.1 to 0.3 percent each, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent.

Among other major gainers, Nitori Holdings is soaring almost 7 percent and Mitsubishi Motors is gaining more than 4 percent, while Orix and Kubota are advancing almost 4 percent each. Hitachi Construction Machinery is adding more than 3 percent, while Mitsui Chemicals, Kyowa Kirin, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo Pharma, Renesas Electronics, ENEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Steel, Sumitomo and Resonac Holdings are all up almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Inpex and NH Foods are declining more than 3 percent each, while Isetan Mitsukoshi and Ibiden are losing almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 158 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday, regaining ground following the pullback seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all moved back to the upside, although buying interest appeared somewhat subdued.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow climbed 295.07 points or 0.6 percent to 53,061.95, the Nasdaq rose 118.05 points or 0.5 percent to 26,217.82 and the S&P 500 increased 35.13 points or 0.5 percent to 7,666.60.

Meanwhile, the major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices jumped on Wednesday after the U.S. commenced its second round of attacks against Iran to escalate hostilities. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.97 or 1.08 percent at $91.19 per barrel.