04.11.2025 02:43:31

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher in post-holiday trading on Tuesday after opening well in the red, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 52,450 level, with gains in exporters and automaker stocks partially offset by weakness in index heavyweights, technology and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 69.20 points or 0.13 percent at 52,480.54, after hitting a low of 52,020.68 and a high of 52,499.44 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Friday ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding almost 2 percent and Toyota is gaining almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is surging more than 5 percent, while Advantest is losing more than 3 percent and Screen Holdings is tumbling more than 13 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging down 0.1 to 0.5 percent each.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent, Canon is edging up 0.2 percent and Sony is gaining almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Pharma is skyrocketing almost 22 percent, Sumitomo Electric Industries is jumping almost 17 percent, Alps Alpine is soaring more than 16 percent, Lasertec is surging almost 14 percent and Fanuc is gaining more than 7 percent, while Daiwa Securities and Mitsui Kinzoku are advancing almost 7 percent each. SMC and NGK Insulators are adding more than 6 percent each. NEXON and Furukawa Electric are up almost 6 percent each, while Yaskawa Electric is gaining more than 5 percent. Sumitomo Chemical and Nippon Electric Glass are advancing almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, Socionext is plummeting almost 19 percent, Nomura Research Institute is plunging almost 11 percent and ZOZO is sliding more than 8 percent, while Daiichi Sankyo and Aeon are losing more than 4 percent each. Recruit Holdings and Ryohin Keikaku are slipping almost 4 percent each, while Suzuki Motor is declining more than 3 percent. Isetan Mitsukoshi is down almost 3 percent.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in October, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.2. That missed expectations for 48.3 and was down from 48.5 in September. It also moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 154-yen range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday after ending last Friday's session in positive territory. While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 saw further upside, the narrower Dow moved to the downside.

The Dow fell by 226.19 points or 0.5 percent to 47,336.68, but the S&P 500 rose 11.77 points or 0.2 percent to 6,851.97 and the Nasdaq climbed 109.77 points or 0.5 percent to 23,834.72.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent, although the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices edged slightly higher on Monday after OPEC agreed to halt production hikes for the first quarter of 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.07 or 0.11 percent at $61.05 per barrel.

