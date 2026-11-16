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16.11.2026 02:34:33

Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Monday after opening in the green, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 60,500 level, with weakness in exporters and technology stocks partially offset by gains in automakers stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 662.01 points or 1.08 percent at 60,480.34, after hitting a low of 60,405.11 and earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is advancing almost 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is plunging more than 9 percent, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 4 percent and Screen Holdings is tumbling more than 5 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 2 percent, while Mizuho Financial is surging more than 5 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 2 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 3 percent and Sony is edging down 0.4 percent, while Canon is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major losers, Lasertec is plunging more than 7 percent, Toppan Holdings is tumbling more than 6 percent and Taiyo Yuden is sliding almost 5 percent, while Kokusai Electric and Disco is slipping more than 4 percent each. Ibiden, Furukawa Electric, Mercari, Sumco, OKUMA, Amada and Murata Manufacturing are declining almost 4 percent each, while Sumitomo Electric Industries is losing more than 3 percent.

Conversely, Credit Saison is soaring almost 17 percent, Nitori Holdings is jumping almost 6 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi is advancing more than 5 percent and Obayashi is gaining more than 4 percent, while T&D Holdings and Sumitomo Pharma ared adding more than 3 percent each. Chugai Pharmaceutical, Rakuten Group and KDDI are up almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product was unchanged on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent and was down from 0.4 percent in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 0.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 1.7 percent expansion in the three months prior.

Capital expenditure was up 1.6 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 1.5 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in the previous three months. External demand was down 0.6 percent on quarter, while the GDP price index rose 2.4 percent on year and GDP private consumption was down 0.3 percent on quarter.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 159 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a notable move back to the downside in early trading on Friday after recovering from an initial slump but still ending Thursday's session mostly lower. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 once again regained ground as the day progressed but closed in negative territory.

The Nasdaq slid 229.82 points or 0.9 percent to 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 fell 30.73 points or 0.4 percent to 7,561.67, while the narrower Dow closed up 50.46 points or 0.1 percent to 52,347.55.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, with the renewal of U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns offset by the International Energy Agency's forecast of a global crude surplus. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.08 or 0.09 percent at $88.66 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Henkel - Der Umbau trägt Früchte

Starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Prognose und milliardenschwere Übernahmen sorgen für Schwung bei Henkel. Auch an der Börse läuft es rund: Die Aktie zählt 2026 zu den DAX-Outperformern und nimmt nun Kurs auf das Fünf-Jahres-Hoch.

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US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Während KI und grosse Technologiekonzerne die Börse prägen, geraten andere Branchen aus dem Blickfeld vieler Anleger. Doch können gerade dort interessante Chancen entstehen?

In dieser Ausgabe von Wall Street Live spricht Olivia mit Tim Schäfer über die US-Midterms, die Stimmung in New York und die Reaktionen an der Börse. Ausserdem erklärt Tim, weshalb er US-Hausbauer und etablierte Lebensmittelkonzerne spannend findet – und warum er auch bei deutlichen Kursverlusten an seiner langfristigen Anlagestrategie festhält.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’719.07 19.42 SQRBDU
Short 16’022.65 13.90 SYDBKU
Short 16’669.66 8.71 SLB6MU
SMI-Kurs: 15’106.12 13.11.2026 17:30:00
Long 14’437.06 19.30 SGWFBU
Long 14’116.36 13.77 S3BFPU
Long 13’495.65 8.86 SYBVIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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