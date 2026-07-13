Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’235 0.1%  SPI 20’023 0.1%  Dow 52’637 0.3%  DAX 25’067 -0.2%  Euro 0.9238 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’270 -0.2%  Gold 4’111 -0.3%  Bitcoin 51’700 1.3%  Dollar 0.8084 0.2%  Öl 75.3 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin-ETFs verzeichnen Rekordabflüsse - Analyst warnt vor weiterem Kursrückgang
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
US-Zwischenwahlen 2026: Dan Clifton sieht Chancen bei Einzelaktien
Wenn Mean Reversion versagt: Die Risiken des Pairs Tradings
Mustergültige Portfoliorotation: Warum ARK Invest bei der SpaceX-Aktie zugreift und AMD opfert
Suche...
13.07.2026 04:08:28

Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Monday, reversing some of the sharp gains in the previous two sessions, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 67,850 level, with weakness in exporter and technology stocks partially offset gains in financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 728.55 points or 1.06 percent at 67,829.18, after hitting a low of 67,758.32 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging up 0.2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.1 percent, while Toyota is edging down 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.5 percent, while Screen Holdings is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is adding almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 2 percent, Canon is down almost 1 percent, Panasonic is edging down 0.2 percent and Sony is declining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major losers, Yaskawa Electric is tumbling more than 14 percent, Taiyo Yuden is sliding almost 10 percent and Kioxia Holdings is slipping more than 6 percent, while Renesas Electronics, TDK and Minebea Mitsumi are declining almost 4 percent each. Chubu Electric Power, Ibiden and Omron are losing more than 3 percent each, while Chugai Pharmaceutical, Mitsui Kinzoku, Murata Manufacturing, Kajima and NGK are down almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Ryohin Keikaku is soaring more than 15 percent, while Lasertec and Mitsubishi Motors are advancing more than 4 percent each. Sumco is gaining almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 162 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Friday but moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day. The major averages all moved to the upside, although buying interest remained relatively subdued.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the end of the day but still posted modest gains. The Dow rose 149.60 points or 0.3 percent to 52,637.01, the Nasdaq increased 74.72 points or 0.3 percent to 26,281.61 and the S&P 500 climbed 31.75 points or 0.4 percent to 7,575.39.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices slumped on Friday, thanks to efforts by third-party mediators to bring the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $0.75 or 1.04 percent at $71.33 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

11.07.26 Logo WHS Aktienanalysen der Woche: Hensoldt, thyssenkrupp & Levi´s
10.07.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Broadcom, Intel
10.07.26 BNP Paribas: Flatrates - kalkulierbares Risiko
10.07.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.07.2026
10.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Weiter volatil?
09.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.07.26 SK hynix: Im Zentrum der KI-Revolution – der Speicherchip-Spezialist vor dem Nasdaq-Debüt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’845.56 19.47 SCB4UU
Short 15’149.19 13.80 S3CBNU
Short 15’704.26 8.94 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’235.09 10.07.2026 17:30:32
Long 13’665.50 19.34 SMBH3U
Long 13’346.88 13.54 SYBVIU
Long 12’791.62 8.88 BSUR4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie im Fokus: Campus-Verkauf in Österreich treibt Fokussierung voran
Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt schlussendlich
Iran-Konflikt eskaliert am Wochenende: Wie werden die Ölpreise reagieren?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Apple verklagt ChatGPT-Firma OpenAI
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Stimmung von neuen Eskalationen im Nahen Osten getrübt
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer
Swiss Life-Aktie im Plus: Finanzkonzern will bei Immobilien und Infrastruktur überproportional wachsen