Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 0.9%  SPI 18’867 0.8%  Dow 49’364 -0.7%  DAX 24’401 0.4%  Euro 0.9156 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’851 0.0%  Gold 4’482 -1.9%  Bitcoin 60’720 0.6%  Dollar 0.7890 0.0%  Öl 111.0 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sunrise Communications138622040Helvetia Baloise46664220Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882ams-OSRAM137918297
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Morgan Stanley nennt Top-Tech-Hardware-Aktien in Greater China
NVIDIA, Apple & Co. - In diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank im ersten Quartal 2026 investiert
Michael Saylors neue Bitcoin-Wette: Genialer Coup oder riskantes Schneeballsystem?
Wenn ETFs verrücktspielen: Das steckt hinter NAV-Abweichungen
NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien stehen Q1 2026 im Depot der Deutschen Bank
Suche...
20.05.2026 03:33:00

Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 59,850 level, with a mixed performance across most sectors as global bond yields climbed sharply amid mounting inflation concerns related to the Middle East war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 705.80 or 1.17 percent at 59,844.79, after hitting a low of 59,292.25 earlier. Japanese stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is tumbling more than 5 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.3 percent and Toyota is adding almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 1 percent and Screen Holdings is edging up 0.2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is losing almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is gaining almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is tumbling more than 5 percent, Sony is losing almost 3 percent and Panasonic is declining almost 4 percent, while Canon is edging up 0.1 percent.

Among other major losers, OKUMA is tumbling almost 9 percent, Fujikura is sliding almost 6 percent and Sharp is slipping more than 5 percent, while SMC, Taisei and Toto are declining almost 5 percent each. Mitsubishi Materials and Sumitomo Realty & Development are losing more than 4 percent each, while Tokyo Electric Power, Kajima, Shimizu and Sumitomo Chemical are declining almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, UBE is skyrocketing almost 19 percent and Ryohin Keikaku is advancing more than 3 percent, while Nitori Holdings and NTN are gaining almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Wednesday.

On the Wall Street, the major U.S. stock indexes all moved to lower during trading on Tuesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. Stocks staged a recovery attempt in early afternoon trading but moved back to the downside going into the end of the day.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 220.02 points or 0.8 percent to 25,870.71, the S&P 500 fell 49.44 points or 0.7 percent to 7,353.61 and the Dow declined 322.24 points or 0.7 percent to 49,363.88. Meanwhile, the major European markets turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.1 and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices took a breather on Tuesday following news the U.S. is halting its planned attacks on Iran, although the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was down $0.07 or 0.1 percent at $108.59 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

19.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
19.05.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse, Delivery Hero und Sartorius gesucht
19.05.26 SMI dreht ins Plus
19.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
18.05.26 Wie die Fraport AG um Wachstum kämpft
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’930.44 19.47 S4BB8U
Short 14’215.20 13.65 BRWSBU
Short 14’726.34 8.92 SNHBVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’364.80 19.05.2026 17:31:59
Long 12’849.81 19.91 SDFBZU
Long 12’545.52 13.79 SW7BAU
Long 12’008.15 8.83 SJFBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor setzt im KI-Boom nicht nur auf NVIDIA-Aktie
Analysten heben den Daumen: Aktien von SAP legen kräftig zu - ServiceNow rutschen ins Minus
Goldpreis im Fokus: Zeichnet sich eine Bodenbildung ab?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: Experten sehen vor Zahlen weiter Potenzial
Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester
Bayer-Aktie mit Plus: Medikament Asundexian erhält Rückenwind aus den USA und Japan
Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Dienstagabend im Minusbereich
OHB-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Programm für weltraumbasierte taktische Aufklärung mit Helsing eingeführt

Top-Rankings

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien stehen Q1 2026 im Depot der Deutschen Bank
Die Deutsche Bank hielt auch im ersten Quartal 2026 Beteiligungen an verschiedenen US-Unternehme ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor setzt im KI-Boom nicht nur auf NVIDIA-Aktie
Das 1. Quartal brachte reichlich Bewegung in das Portfolio von Soros Fund Management. Während So ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
NVIDIA, Apple & Co. - In diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank im ersten Quartal 2026 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.