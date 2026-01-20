Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.01.2026 02:27:23

Japanese Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, following the broadly negative cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling to near the 53,150 level, with weakness across most sectors led by exporters and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 428.24 points or 0.80 percent at 53,155.33, after hitting a low of 52,876.24 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is flat and Toyota is losing almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is down 2.5 percent, Screen Holdings is edging down 0.3 percent and Advantest is losing almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 1 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are losing almost 1 percent each.

The major exporters are weak. Panasonic is declining more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are edging down 0.1 to 0.2 percent each.

Among the other major losers, Fuji Electric is tumbling more than 5 percent and Recruit Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, while Toray Industries, Mitsui Kinzoku and Sumitomo Pharma are declining almost 4 percent each. Olympus, Resonac Holdings, Fujikura and GS Yuasa are down almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Nichirei is gaining almost 4 percent, while Ryohin Keikaku and Furukawa Electric are advancing more than 3 percent each. Aeon, SHIFT and Shiseido are adding almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 157-yen range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. The German DAX lost 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

