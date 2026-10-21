Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly higher on Wednesday, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 64,700 level, with gains in exporters, financial and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in automaker stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 629.31 or 0.98 percent at 64,704.73, after touching a high of 64,704.73 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.3 percent and Toyota is also edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are gaining almost 1 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are all gaining more than 2 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 2 percent and Panasonic is advancing more than 3 percent, while Canon and Sony are edging up 0.3 to 0.4 percent each.

Among other major gainers, Ibiden is advancing more than 4 percent, while Sumco, JX Advanced Metals, Hoya, Japan Exchange Group, Sumitomo Pharma and Taiyo Yuden are gaining almost 4 percent each. Resona Holdings, Murata Manufacturing and TDK are adding more than 3 percent each. Mitsui Kinzoku, Kioxia Holdings and Fujikura are up almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, there are no other major losers.

In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 536.6 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 181.0 billion yen following the 1,111.9 billion yen deficit in August.

Exports were up 16.7 percent on year at 10.972 trillion yen, shy of expectations for an increase of 20.1 percent and down from 19.3 percent in the previous month. Imports climbed an annual 18.9 percent to 11.508 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 19.6 percent and down from 28.0 percent a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 158 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after recovering from an early pullback and moving mostly higher early in the session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back slightly below the unchanged line, although the Dow held on to a strong gain.

The Dow reached its best closing level in over a month, jumping 529.85 points or 1 percent to 52,495.88. The S&P 500 also rose 21.84 points or 0.3 percent to 7,712.57, but the Nasdaq edged down 6.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,424.82. The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices dropped on Tuesday following reports that Qatar and Pakistan are pushing for a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.76 or 1.82 percent at $101.84 per barrel.