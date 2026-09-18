Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’947 0.6%  SPI 19’695 0.7%  Dow 51’778 0.6%  DAX 25’717 0.7%  Euro 0.9465 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’323 0.9%  Gold 4’341 1.8%  Bitcoin 63’000 0.2%  Dollar 0.8243 -0.2%  Öl 103.9 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
S&P 500 vor neuem Rekord? Strategen sehen Milliardenpotenzial – und eine Gefahr
S&P 500 im Wandel: Warum ETFs zunehmend komplexer werden
Bitcoin-Gold-Korrelation auf hohem Niveau: Was Anleger daraus ableiten können
Anthropic-IPO im Schatten der KI-Angst: Jetzt warnt sogar ein Insider
Volatile KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA: Diese Strategien schützen Anleger vor starken Ausschlägen
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
18.09.2026 03:22:49

Japanese Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading significantly higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 64,700 level, with gains in index heavyweights and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in automakers, exporters and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 565.30 points or 0.88 percent to 64,701.55, after touching a high of 64,851.88 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is down almost 1 percent and Honda is also losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is surging more than 5 percent, Screen Holdings is adding almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 1 percent, while Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are losing almost 2 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Canon is losing more than 1 percent and Sony is declining almost 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Lasertec is jumping almost 7 percent, Ibiden is advancing more than 4 percent and Mercari is gaining almost 4 percent, while Sumco, Kioxia Holdings, Mitsubishi Materials and Mitsui Kinzoku are adding more than 3 percent each. Sumitomo Metal Mining and Tokai Carbon are up almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Chubu Electric Power, Taiheiyo Cement and Kansai Electric Power are declining almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, Japan's core inflation eased to 1.7 percent in August from 1.8 percent in July, marking its first slowdown in four months. It also stayed below the BOJ's 2 percent target for a seventh straight month. Meanwhile, Japan's annual inflation rate held steady at 1.9 percent in August.

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoJ is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 1.25 percent from 1.00 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 156 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Thursday following the downturn seen late in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way higher, offsetting recent losses and turning positive for the week.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 reached new highs for the session late in the day before giving back ground going into the close. The Nasdaq surged 439.87 points or 1.7 percent to 26,418.30 and the S&P 500 jumped 85.95 points or 1.1 percent to 7,637.76. The narrower Dow climbed 316.14 points or 0.6 percent to 51,778.04.

The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices pulled back on Thursday after supply-related concerns eased amid Saudi Arabia's efforts to get its vital oil pipeline back in operation. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $0.60 or 0.59 percent at $101.83 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Woodward
✅ Euronext

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17.09.26 Logo WHS So vermeiden Sie die teuersten Fehler – Aus Vermögen wird Einkommen, Teil 4
17.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf R&S Group Holding AG
17.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Öl- und Gassektor – Im Sog der Energiepreise/Avolta – Weiter im Seitwärtstrend
17.09.26 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Zinsentscheidung im Aufwind
17.09.26 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung fester erwartet
17.09.26 Optische Netzwerke: Highspeed-Verbindungen für die digitale Zukunft
16.09.26 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’602.62 17.56 S6CB3U
Short 14’828.92 13.60 S3PBUU
Short 15’362.46 8.95 BSUC2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’947.31 17.09.2026 17:31:18
Long 13’388.43 19.81 SJBMDU
Long 13’075.68 13.73 S2B8UU
Long 12’525.70 8.95 BSUFMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Helvetia Baloise Aktie wird belohnt: Fusion zahlt sich bei der Rendite bereits aus - Stellenabbau
Bilfinger-Aktie bricht über 20 Prozent ein: Prognose gekappt und Kostensenkungen angekündigt
UBS-Aktie fester: Ausgiebiger Argumente-Austausch im Ständerat zu Eigenmittelregeln - Kelleher: Können mit WAK-S-Vorschlag leben
840'000 US-Dollar für Bitcoin? Binance-Gründer CZ sieht Trendwechsel weg von KI-Investments
Goldpreis reagiert auf US-Leitzinsentscheid: Fed signalisiert weiteren Zinsschritt
RENK Aktie News: Anleger schicken RENK am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Nestlé-Aktie: Putin entzieht Nestlé die Kontrolle in Russland
DroneShield-Aktie gewinnt an Fahrt: Setzen Leerverkäufer zur Eindeckung an?
Erholung bei Aktien von AMD, Marvell, NVIDIA & Co. fortgesetztt: Das müssen Anleger beachten
Morning Briefing - International

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.