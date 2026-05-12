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12.05.2026 03:37:48
Japanese Market Significantly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 62,800 level, with gains in exporters, financial and technology stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 511.92 points or 0.82 percent at 62,829.80, after touching a high of 63,218.51 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Monday.
Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.2 percent, while Toyota is losing almost 1 percent.
In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 1 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.3 percent.
In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.2 percent, while Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.1 percent.
The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are edging up 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Sony is gaining more than 2 percent and Panasonic is advancing more than 3 percent.
Among the other major gainers, Ibiden is soaring almost 12 percent, Sumitomo Electric Industries is surging almost 11 percent, Renesas Electronics is jumping more than 9 percent, Fujikura is advancing almost 9 percent, Teijin is rising more than 8 percent and Orix is gaining almost 8 percent, while Sumitomo Metal Mining and Nikon are adding almost 7 percent each. MS&AD Insurance Group is surging more than 6 percent, while Furukawa Electric and Yaskawa Electric are jumping almost 6 percent each. Murata Manufacturing is gaining more than 5 percent, while ENEOS Holdings, Toppan Holdings and Tokai Carbon are adding almost 5 percent each.
Conversely, Yamaha is tumbling almost 9 percent, LY is sliding more than 6 percent and Ryohin Keikaku is declining almost 5 percent, while BayCurrent, Keyence and Kobe Steel are losing almost 3 percent each.
In economic news, household spending in Japan fell 2.9 percent on year in March 2026, deepening from a 1.8 percent drop in the prior month and missing market estimates of a 1.3 percent decline. This marked the fourth straight decrease in personal consumption. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, spending was down 1.3 percent, reversing a 1.5 percent growth in February and underperforming forecasts of a 0.6 percent rise.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 157 yen-range on Tuesday.
On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday after turning in a strong performance last week. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher.
The Dow rose 95.31 points or 0.2 percent to 49,704.47, the Nasdaq inched up 27.05 points or 0.1 percent to 26,274.13 and the S&P 500 edged up 13.91 points or 0.2 percent to 7,412.84.
Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.
Crude oil prices surged after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to a U.S. proposal to end the months-long war, calling it "totally unacceptable" in a post on Truth Social. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was up $3.33 or 3.49 percent at $98.75 per barrel.
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