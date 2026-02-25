|
25.02.2026 03:48:52
Japanese Market Significantly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading significantly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving up to near the 57,900 level, with gains in index heavyweights, automakers and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in financial stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 575.07 or 1.00 percent at 57,896.16, after touching a high of 58,047.89 earlier. Japanese stocks ended significantly higher on Tuesday.
Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining 1.5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent and Toyota is adding more than 1 percent.
In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent, Screen Holdings is jumping almost 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing almost 3 percent.
In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is declining almost 4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are losing almost 2 percent each.
Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 3 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent, while Canon is edging up 0.2 percent and Panasonic is gaining more than 2 percent.
Among other major gainers, BayCurrent is soaring more than 7 percent, Nomura Research Institute is jumping more than 6 percent and Japan Exchange Group is surging almost 6 percent, while Keyence and Sumitomo Metal Mining are gaining more than 5 percent each. Konami Group, Taiyo Yuden, NEC, Disco, Socionext and Yaskawa Electric are advancing almost 4 percent each, while Fuji Electric, Lasertec and M3 are adding almost 3 percent each.
Conversely, Nippon Steel is tumbling more than 5 percent and Takashimaya is slipping almost 5 percent, while Sumitomo Chemical, IHI, Tokyo Electric Power and Resona Holdings are declining more than 4 percent each. Shizuoka Financial, Chiba Bank and JFE Holdings are sliding almost 4 percent each, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan Post, Nitori Holdings and ENEOS Holdings are down more than 3 percent each.
In economic news, producer prices in Japan were up 2.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading. On a monthly basis, producer prices slipped 0.5 percent following the flat reading in the previous month. Excluding international transportation, producer prices also were down 0.5 percent on month and up 2.6 percent on year.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 155 yen-range on Wednesday.
On the Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday following the sell-off seen in the previous session. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way.
The major averages ended the day not far off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq jumped 236.41 points or 1.0 percent to 22,863.68, the Dow advanced 370.44 points or 0.8 percent to 49,174.50 and the S&P 500 climbed 52.32 points or 0.8 percent to 6,890.07.
Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both closed marginally lower.
Crude oil prices fell slumped Tuesday as traders continue to evaluate the potential turbulence in the trade tariff environment following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on reciprocal tariffs. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery sank $0.71 or 1.1 percent to $66.31 a barrel.
Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?
Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:
Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat
Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.
Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI nach Rekord letztlich unter 14'000 Punkten -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Rekordgewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen notierten im grünen Bereich. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.