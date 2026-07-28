Japanese Market Sharply Lower, Tumbles 4%

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Tuesday, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei 225 plunging 4.1 percent to well below the 62,300 level, with weakness across all sectors led by financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 2,671.88 points or 4.11 percent at 62,259.31, after hitting a low of 62,115.81 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is tumbling more than 6 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent, while Toyota is edging down 0.4 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is tumbling more than 9 percent, Screen Holdings is plunging more than 10 percent and Tokyo Electron is slipping almost 10 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are slipping almost 4 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is tumbling almost 5 percent.

The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are tumbling almost 6 percent each, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is slipping almost 5 percent.

Among the other major losers, Kioxia Holdings is plummeting almost 17 percent, while Lasertec, Sumco and Disco are plunging almost 11 percent each. Ibiden is tumbling almost 10 percent, while Murata Manufacturing, Renesas Electronics, Resonac Holdings and Nikon are tumbling almost 9 percent each. Socionext, Ebara and Furukawa Electric are slipping more than 8 percent each.

Conversely, Nichirei and Fujitsu are gaining almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 163 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground in early trading on Monday and fluctuated over the remainder of the session after failing to sustain an initial move to the upside. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing narrowly mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 43.74 points or 0.2 percent to a nearly three-month closing low of 24,932.08, the S&P 500 inched up 1.20 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,413.18 and the narrower Dow climbed 262.83 points or 0.5 percent to 52,210.08.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday after the U.S. halted nearly two weeks of military attacks against Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $7.09 or 7.94 percent at $82.22 per barrel.