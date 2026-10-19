Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’391 0.3%  SPI 20’289 0.2%  Dow 52’002 -0.3%  DAX 25’623 1.0%  Euro 0.9253 -0.3%  EStoxx50 6’204 0.6%  Gold 4’165 -0.2%  Bitcoin 67’244 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8245 0.0%  Öl 109.7 3.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin unter Zinsdruck: Warum Krypto jetzt am Tropf der Notenbanken hängt
Arthur Hayes setzt gegen den KI-Hype – darauf wettet er
S&P 500 am KI-Tropf: Jetzt schlägt die Stunde der Wahrheit für NVIDIA und Micron
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SpaceX: Satelliteninternet nach Angaben von Selenskyj weiter gedrosselt - Rubio weist Vorwurf zurück
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
19.10.2026 03:35:45

Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Monday, reversing some of the gains in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 64,450 level, with weakness across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 900.46 points or 1.38 percent at 64,423.83, after hitting a low of 63,831.78 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is slipping more than 4 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.1 percent, while Toyota is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is declining almost 3 percent, Tokyo Electron is losing more than 2 percent and Screen Holdings is slipping almost 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are declining almost 2 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is losing more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent and Canon is edging down 0.4 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are down almost 1 percent each.

Among the other major losers, Taiyo Yuden is plunging more than 7 percent, Lasertec, Mercari and Ibiden are tumbling almost 5 percent each. Sumco, Furukawa Electric and Resonac Holdings are declining more than 4 percent each, while Murata Manufacturing, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Kokusai Electric are losing almost 4 percent each. JX Advanced Metals is down more than 3 percent.

Conversely, SHIFT and Toho are surging more than 5 percent each, while BayCurrent is advancing more than 4 percent and Aeon is gaining almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 157 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a significant move back to the downside during trading on Friday after recovering from an early slump to end Thursday's session mostly higher. Technology stocks led the way lower, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to its lowest closing level in a month.

The Nasdaq ended the day off its lows of the session but still plunged 572.99 points or 2.1 percent to 26,140.03. The S&P 500 also slumped 84.62 points or 1.1 percent to 7,659.44, while the narrower Dow posted a more modest loss, falling 175.28 points or 0.3 percent to 52,002.41.

Meanwhile, the major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices rallied again on Friday, surging above $100 a barrel for the first time in a month as Iran re-escalated its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery spiked $3.33 or 3.4 percent to $101.30 a barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

18.10.26 Logo WHS KI-Boom oder Blase? Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen – kostenloser Online-Kongress
16.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adobe, Oracle, Salesforce.com
16.10.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.10.2026
16.10.26 SMI stürmt weiter nach oben
16.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung nach dem Rücksetzer
15.10.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Nestle SA
15.10.26 Geduldiges Kapital, ungeduldige Anleger: Private Equity auf dem Prüfstand
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 16’716.21 6.24 S2BZ5U
SMI-Kurs: 14’391.31 16.10.2026 17:31:41
Long 13’050.05 10.11 SE2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BKW-Aktie: Energieproduktionschefin hält neue AKWs in der Schweiz für nicht realistisch
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer
Erste Schätzungen: Apple informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Goldpreis: Droht ein Rücksetzer? Die UBS sieht darin eine Kaufchance mit Ziel 5'400 US-Dollar
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil - Nasdaq schwach wegen KI-Ängsten
Trotz Risiken: UBS bleibt optimistisch für europäische Aktien
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verluste nach Rekorden und wieder höheren Ölpreisen
Bergbahnen Engelberg-Truebsee-Titlis-Aktie: Defekt bei Titlisbahn - 200 Personen per Helikopter evakuiert
Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Gewinne - Geplanter KI-Gipfel im Fokus

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.