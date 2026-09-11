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11.09.2026 03:40:48

Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading sharply lower on Friday, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 63,550 level, with weakness in index heavyweights, exporters and technology stocks partially offset by gains in automakers.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 1,723.57 points or 2.64 percent to 63,547.38, after hitting a low of 63,208.63 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is slipping more than 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is up almost 1 percent and Honda is also gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is tumbling almost 7 percent, Screen Holdings is sliding more than 6 percent and Tokyo Electron is losing more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are all flat.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic is losing almost 4 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 1 percent and Sony is edging down 0.3 percent. Canon is edging up 0.3 percent.

Among other major losers, Resonac Holdings is plunging almost 8 percent, while Kioxia Holdings is tumbling almost 7 percent, while Lasertec, Mitsui Kinzoku, Ibiden and Sumitomo Metal Mining are declining almost 6 percent each. Renesas Electronics, Sumco and Mitsubishi Materials are slipping almost 5 percent each, while Disco and Dowa Holdings are losing more than 4 percent each. Toppan Holdings is down almost 4 percent.

Conversely, Inpex and Sharp are gaining almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Friday. That missed expectations for a flat reading following the upwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in July (originally 0.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 7.6 percent - exceeding expectations for an increase of 7.4 percent following the upwardly revised 7.7 percent jump in the previous month (originally 7.2 percent).

Export prices were up 0.6 percent on month and 11.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices dipped 1.0 percent on month and spiked 16.7 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 154 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday, extending the downward move seen over the past several sessions. With the continued weakness, the Dow and S&P 500 dropped to their lowest closing levels in over a month.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 316.56 points or 0.6 percent to 52,064.10, the Nasdaq slid 171.62 points or 0.7 percent to 26,081.72 and the S&P 500 declined 44.66 points or 0.6 percent to 7,591.70.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday as supply disruption concerns increased following the recent U.S.-Iran re-escalation. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $6.81 or 7.09 percent at $102.86 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

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