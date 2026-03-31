Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’669 0.8%  SPI 17’673 0.7%  Dow 45’216 0.1%  DAX 22’563 1.2%  Euro 0.9158 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.7%  Gold 4’511 0.4%  Bitcoin 53’409 1.2%  Dollar 0.7993 0.0%  Öl 114.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204Partners Group2460882UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278Helvetia Baloise46664220
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Steht Gold vor der Mega-Rally? Analyst erwartet Rekordpreis bis Jahresende
Experte warnt: KI-Boom könnte für Software-Aktien gefährlich werden
Experte sieht in Robotaxis den wichtigsten Kurstreiber der Tesla-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Killer KI? Das paradoxe Verhältnis zwischen KI und Bitcoin
Suche...
eToro entdecken
31.03.2026 03:53:22

Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 51,300 level, with weakness across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 597.95 points or 1.15 percent at 51,287.90, after touching a high of 54,388.43 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is declining almost 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.1 percent, while Toyota is edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 4 percent, Screen Holdings is slipping more than 2 percent and Advantest is losing almost 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging up 0.1 to 0.4 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.4 percent.

The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 1 percent and Panasonic is down almost 1 percent each, while Canon is gaining more than 1 percent and Sony is adding almost 3 percent.

Among the other major losers, Fujikura and Resonac Holdings are plunging more than 7 percent each, while Sumco is tumbling almost 7 percent and Mitsui Kinzoku is sliding more than 6 percent. Sumitomo Electric Industries and Ibiden are declining almost 6 percent each, while IHI and Lasertec are slipping more than 5 percent each. Taiyo Yuden and Japan Steel Works are losing almost 5 percent each, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Furukawa Electric and Sumitomo Metal Mining are down more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, SHIFT and Recruit Holdings are advancing almost 4 percent each, while BayCurrent and FUJIFILM are gaining more than 3 percent each. Omron is adding almost 3 percent.

In economic news, the unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday. That was below expectations for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading. The jobs/applicant ratio was 1.19 - beating forecasts for 1.18, which again would have been unchanged.

Meanwhile, overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 1.4 percent on month in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry or METI said on Tuesday. That was below forecasts for 1.5 percent and down from 1.6 percent in February. Core CPI was up 1.7 percent - again shy of expectations for 1.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

The METI also said industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in February. That missed forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 4.3 percent increase in January. On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.3 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively. According to the METI's forecast, industrial production is expected to rise 3.8 percent in March and 3.3 percent in April.

Additionally, the METI said Retail sales in Japan fell 0.2 percent on year in February 2026, reversing a 1.8 percent growth in the previous month and missing market expectations for a 0.8 percent gain. On a monthly basis, retail trade declined 2.0 percent, reversing a downwardly revised 3.0 percent increase in January.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 159-yen range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday but gave back ground over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ending the day in negative territory.

The Nasdaq slid 153.72 points or 0.7 percent to 20,794.64 and the S&P 500 fell 25.13 points or 0.4 percent to 6,343.72, dropping to their lowest closing levels in nearly eight months. The narrower Dow, on the other hand, inched up 49.50 points or 0.1 percent to 45,216.14 after briefly dipping into the red in the final hour of trading.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices catapulted on Monday as the gulf region remains enveloped in war tension after the U.S. sends more soldiers to the area as Trump warned Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $3.05 or 3.06 percent at $102.69 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

30.03.26 UBS Logo Regenerative Energie: Die Wende läuft
30.03.26 Lage in Nahost weiter unklar
30.03.26 Marktüberblick: Evonik Industries gesucht
30.03.26 BioNTech im Umbruch
26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’146.16 19.64 BWLSFU
Short 13’408.54 13.81 BI8SQU
Short 13’907.68 8.92 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’668.67 30.03.2026 17:30:34
Long 12’114.01 19.64 SZHBKU
Long 11’825.87 13.66 SQOB2U
Long 11’327.43 8.85 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Buffetts Öl-Wette geht auf: Berkshire-Milliarden durch Iran-Krise
Iran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus -- Nikkei sackt ab
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Forschungsfortschritt bei Kindern mit Schlafstörungen erzielt
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagnachmittag gefragt
Bitcoin-Killer KI? Das paradoxe Verhältnis zwischen KI und Bitcoin
Aluminiumpreis hebt ab: Jetzt bei Aktien von Alcoa, Rio Tinto & Co. einsteigen?
Starke Bewegung bei Biotech-Aktien: Studiendaten führen zu Kursausschlägen bei BioNTech, Viridium und Connect Biopharma
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE steigt am Montagnachmittag
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Abend mit roter Tendenz

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.