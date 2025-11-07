Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’299 -0.5%  SPI 16’989 -0.6%  Dow 46’912 -0.8%  DAX 23’734 -1.3%  Euro 0.9312 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’611 -1.0%  Gold 3’977 -0.1%  Bitcoin 81’705 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8064 -0.1%  Öl 63.6 0.1% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171Amrize143013422
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Server-Produktion in Texas nimmt Fahrt auf
Ausblick: Daimler Truck stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: HENSOLDT informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Opendoor Technologies-Aktie verliert nach drastischem Umsatzeinbruch
AppLovin-Aktie: Deutsche Bank sieht beträchtliches Kurspotenzial und gibt Kaufempfehlung aus
07.11.2025 02:33:04

Japanese Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Reversing the gains in the previous session, the Japanese market is sharply lower on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 49,950 level, with weakness across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 955.67 points or 1.88 percent to 49,928.01, after hitting a low of 49,890.02 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is tumbling almost 8 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing more than 1 percent, while Honda is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is tumbling almost 7 percent, Screen Holdings is losing almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are declining more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Sony is declining more than 2 percent, Panasonic is edging down 0.2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 3 percent, while Canon is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among other major losers, Kanadevia is plummeting almost 19 percent, Taiyo Yuden is plunging more than 16 percent and Ajinomoto is tumbling almost 16 percent and Ibiden is sliding almost 7 percent, while Furukawa Electric and Mitsui Kinzoku are declining more than 4 percent each. IHI and Disco are losing almost 4 percent each, while Fujikura, Renesas Electronics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric and Yokogawa Electric are down more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Recruit Holdings is soaring almost 15 percent, Nissan Motor is surging more than 5 percent and Chugai Pharmaceutical is gaining almost 5 percent, while Nomura Research Institute and Hino Motors are advancing more than 4 percent each. Ryohin Keikaku and Suzuki Motor are adding almost 4 percent each, while BANDAI NAMCO and Nippon Steel are up almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the average of household spending in Japan was up 1.8 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 303,214 yen. That missed expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent and was down from 1.3 percent in August.

On a monthly basis, household spending was down 0.7 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the previous month. The average of monthly income per household stood at 510,935 yen, roughly unchanged from the previous year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 153 yen-range on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw continued weakness throughout much of the trading day on Thursday after coming under pressure early in the session. The major averages more than offset the gains posted during Wednesday's session, falling to their lowest closing levels in two weeks.

The major averages moved to the downside going into close, ending the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq tumbled 445.80 points or 1.9 percent to 23,053.99, the S&P 500 slumped 75.97 points or 1.1 percent to 6,720.32 and the Dow slid 398.70 points or 0.8 percent to 46,912.30.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell Thursday on oversupply concerns after the American Petroleum Institute revealed that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.21 or 0.35 percent at $59.39 per barrel.

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.11.25 Logo WHS Amazon setzt alles auf KI – neue Milliarden-Allianz mit OpenAI & Aktie im Fokus!
06.11.25 Julius Bär: 21.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
06.11.25 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle – Korrektur als Chance?/Apple – Neue Produkte, hohe Ziele
06.11.25 SMI rückt weiter vor
06.11.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte nach BMW-Zahlen gesucht
06.11.25 Japans Aktienmarkt in neuem Glanz
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Volatus Aerospace Aktie News: Anleger schicken Volatus Aerospace am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Marvell-Aktie auf dem Radar: SoftBank plant grössten Deal der Halbleiterbranche
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE wird am Donnerstagnachmittag ausgebremst
Stahlgipfel in Berlin - so reagieren die Aktien von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter
R&S-Aktie rutscht ab: Wachstumsambitionen wegen fehlender Installationskapazitäten reduziert
DHL-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Operativen Gewinn entgegen der Erwartungen gesteigert
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Abwärtstrend: Monatsverlust wird noch grösser
Zurich-Aktie fällt aber: Starke Entwicklung in der Schaden- und Lebensversicherung
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwach: Umsatz steigt kräftiger als erwartet - Rote Zahlen bleiben aber
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
23:13 GNW-News: Mohawk Industries kündigt geplanten Führungswechsel an
23:10 ROUNDUP: Musk bekommt Chance auf Tesla-Aktien im Billionenwert
23:50 Elon Musk bekommt Chance auf Tesla-Aktien im Billionenwert - Papier zunächst tiefer
22:58 Deutschland ratifiziert Vereinbarung zum Arbeitsschutz
22:54 Trump: Preise für Abnehmspritzen in den USA sollen sinken
22:48 ROUNDUP: Drohnensichtung in Göteborg - Deutsche Flüge betroffen
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Klare Verluste - Sorgen um hohe Bewertungen
22:26 Neue Regeln für künftige Pandemien
22:21 Aktien New York Schluss: Klare Verluste - Sorgen um hohe Bewertungen
22:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Commerzbank auf 36 Euro - 'Sector Perform'