(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher in post-holiday session on Tuesday, reversing the sharp losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 4.4 percent to above the 59,900 level, with gains in across most sectors led by technology and financial stocks.

The markets cheered the reinstatement of AI chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang and boosted sentiment across the artificial intelligence sector.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 2,483.95 points or 4.40 percent at 58,920.60, after touching a high of 59,262.57 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Friday ahead of the holiday on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring almost 8 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 1 percent, while Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is soaring almost 15 percent, Screen Holdings is surging more than 9 percent and Tokyo Electron is surging more than 12 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 5 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 4 percent and Mizuho Financial is surging more than 5 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 7 percent, Panasonic is soaring more than 11 percent and Canon is gaining almost 1 percent, while Sony is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Murata Manufacturing and Kokusai Electric are skyrocketing more than 14 percent each, while Resonac Holdings, Taiyo Yuden and Sumco are jumping more than 13 percent each. Lasertec and Furukawa Electric are soaring almost 12 percent each, while Disco is surging more than 11 percent, Renesas Electronics is advancing more than 11 percent and Fujikura is gaining almost 10 percent, while Sumitomo Electric Industries and TDK are adding almost 9 percent each.

Conversely, Dentsu, KDDI, Seven & I Holdings and Rakuten are losing almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the S&P Global Japan Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.7 in November 2026 from October's seven-month low of 53.3, exceeding market expectations of 53.5, preliminary data showed. Looking ahead, business sentiment remained positive.

Meanwhile, the services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 50.5 in November 2026 from 51.7 in October, marking the weakest expansion in six months.

Japan's S&P Global Composite PMI Business Activity Index eased to 51.5 in November 2026 from a final 52.1 in the previous month, flash data showed, marking the slowest expansion in private-sector activity since May.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 158 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks surged during trading on Monday following the sell-off seen over the past several sessions. The major averages have all shown substantial moves back to the upside, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ leading the charge. The major averages opened sharply higher and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside as Germany's DAX jumped 2.15 percent, London's FTSE climbed 1.30 percent, the CAC 40 in France improved 1.48 percent and the SMI in Switzerland rose 1.12 percent.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $3.43 or 4.11 percent at $79.98 per barrel.