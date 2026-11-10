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10.11.2026 02:34:26

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 2.6 percent to well above the 60,250 level, with gains in across most sectors led by index heavyweights, technology and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,513.06 points or 2.57 percent at 60,288.56, after touching a high of 60,619.45 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring more than 11 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent, while Toyota is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is advancing more than 1 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are surging almost 5 percent each.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 4 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 4 percent and Mizuho Financial is adding more than 5 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 4 percent, Panasonic is surging more than 5 percent, Sony is edging up 0.2 percent and Canon is gaining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kokusai Electric is soaring more than 12 percent and Omron is jumping more than 7 percent, while Japan Steel Works, Resonac Holdings and Renesas Electronics are surging almost 7 percent each. Yaskawa Electric, Kioxia Holdings, Yokogawa Electric and Lasertec are advancing more than 6 percent each, while Disco, Shizuoka Financial and JGC Holdings are gaining almost 6 percent each.

Conversely, Kikkoman is plunging almost 12 percent. Ajinomoto is declining more than 5 percent, Orix is losing almost 5 percent and BayCurrent is down almost 1 percent.

In economic news, Japan's household spending dropped 6.8 percent on year in September 2026, deepening from August's decline and market expectations of a 3.1 percent drop. It marked the tenth consecutive month of contraction and the steepest fall since September 2020. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, spending fell 2.8 percent, reversing August's 0.1 percent increase and missing expectations of a 0.3 percent rise, marking its first decline in three months.

Meanwhile, Japan's bank lending grew by 5.2 percent on year in October 2026, unchanged from September's downwardly revised figure of 5.2 percent but falling short of market expectations for a 5.4 percent increase.

Japan's current account surplus decreased sharply to JPY 2,372.3 billion in September 2026 from JPY 4,375.8 billion in the same month a year earlier, falling short of market expectations of a surplus of JPY 3,354.4 billion. In the first half of fiscal 2026, Japan's trade surplus was little changed at JPY 17.15 trillion, compared with JPY 17.22 trillion a year earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 158 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a more substantial move to the upside during trading on Monday following the rebound seen during last Friday's session. The major averages all moved sharply higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but still posted strong gains. The Nasdaq spiked 673.71 points or 2.7 percent to 25,253.14, the S&P 500 surged 173.08 points or 2.4 percent to 7,549.94 and the Dow jumped 1,104.02 points or 2.2 percent to 52,389.75.

The major European markets all also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1 percent.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the possibility for fresh strikes on Iran that diminished supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $3.25 or 3.58 percent at $87.58 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Bayer - Die Wende nimmt Gestalt an

Mit einem überraschend starken Quartal, einem florierenden Pharmageschäft und sinkenden Schulden meldet sich der Traditionskonzern nach einer jahrelangen Schwächephase eindrucksvoll zurück. Auch an der Börse läuft es wieder rund, die Aktie nimmt das Jahreshoch ins Visier.

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Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?

✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’514.18 20.00 SDBS8U
Short 15’828.38 13.96 SJBCNU
Short 16’467.49 8.68 S4BMDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’946.15 09.11.2026 17:31:02
Long 14’307.28 19.86 SN2OBU
Long 13’967.06 13.70 SPBJ7U
Long 13’386.44 8.97 SLBIBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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