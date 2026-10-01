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01.10.2026 03:28:31

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading sharply higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 67,700 level, with gains in index heavyweights and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in automakers and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 973.29 points or 1.46 percent to 67,727.01, after touching a high of 67,736.29 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.5 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is surging more than 6 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are gaining almost 3 percent each.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is losing almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 3 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 1 percent and Sony is edging up 0.4 percent, while Canon is edging down 0.2 percent and Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent.

Among other major gainers, Lasertec is jumping more than 6 percent, Murata Manufacturing is surging more than 5 percent and Mitsui Kinzoku is advancing more than 4 percent, while Kioxia Holdings, Sumco, Disco and Taiyo Yuden are gaining more than 3 percent each. Socionext is adding almost 3 percent.

Conversely, Tokio Marine and Crasus Chemical are declining almost 5 percent each, while Fukuoka Financial and T&D Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each. Resona Holdings, Dai-ichi Life and Kubota are slipping more than 3 percent each, while Shizuoka Financial, Yamato Holdings, Japan Airlines, Chiba Bank and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are down almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in September, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.1. That's down from 54.9 in August although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed that large manufacturing in Japan accelerated in the third quarter of 2026, with a diffusion index score of +24. That missed forecasts for +25 but was still up from +22 in the previous three months. The outlook came in at +21, also missing forecasts for +22 but still up from +17 in the previous quarter.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +35, missing forecasts for +36 and down from +37 in the three months prior. The outlook was +30, matching expectations and up from +28 in the previous quarter.

The small manufacturing index rose to +14 from +9, while the outlook jumped to +12 from +2. The small non-manufacturing index was steady at +15, while the outlook improved to +10 from +8. Large industry capex is seen higher by 11.3 percent, down from 11.5 percent in Q2. Small industry capex was down 4.7 percent after slumping 8.3 percent in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 157 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher in early trading on Wednesday but gave back ground over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their highs as the day progressed, with the Dow and S&P 500 sliding into negative territory.

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow slid 443.87 points or 0.9 percent to 50,906.05 and the S&P 500 fell 19.30 points or 0.3 percent to 7,651.54. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back well off its best levels of the day but still closed up 63.52 points or 0.2 percent at 26,861.06.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday amid lingering uncertainty that the U.S. and Iran will reach a deal to end their prolonged conflict. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.02 or 1.1 percent to $90.40 a barrel.

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Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie

Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.

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KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’457.84 19.32 STB4NU
Short 14’725.75 13.98 SY7BHU
Short 15’287.02 8.92 SNB3YU
SMI-Kurs: 13’830.34 30.09.2026 17:31:40
Long 13’294.90 19.46 S1BR8U
Long 12’996.45 13.77 SDFBZU
Long 12’446.78 8.98 SATBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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