Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’396 0.0%  SPI 20’206 -0.1%  Dow 53’414 -0.5%  DAX 26’046 0.2%  Euro 0.9405 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’393 0.2%  Gold 4’429 -1.0%  Bitcoin 64’609 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8097 0.3%  Öl 95.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Sicherheit im KI-Zeitalter: Bank of America nennt ihre Favoriten unter den Cybersecurity-Aktien
US-Dividendenaristokraten wie Coca-Cola: Warum sie ihren Königstitel nicht aufgeben
Trotz Marktdruck im Aufwind: Sieben Wachstumswerte wie Eli Lilly und Zebra überzeugen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Sonntagabend entwickeln
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.09.2026 03:38:31

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous session, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 66,300 level, with gains in index heavyweights and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,305.41 points or 2.01 percent at 66,326.35, after touching a high of 66,393.04 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging almost 7 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is flat and Toyota is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are jumping almost 5 percent each, while Screen Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are declining more than 1 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 2 percent and Panasonic is advancing almost 4 percent, while Canon is down almost 2 percent and Sony is losing more than 2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Lasertec is soaring more than 8 percent, Kioxia Holdings is jumping more than 7 percent and Tokuyama is surging more than 5 percent, while IHI and Kanadevia are advancing almost 5 percent each. Tokyo Electric Power, Disco, Ibiden and Resonac Holdings are gaining more than 4 percent each, while Tokai Carbon, Toppan Holdings and Nippon Yusen K.K. are adding almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, Trend Micro and Konica Minolta are declining almost 4 percent each, while Nomura Research Institute is losing more than 3 percent. NEC, SHIFT and BANDAI NAMCO are down almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 155 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Friday, giving back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, although selling pressure was somewhat subdued.

The major averages finished the day off their lows of the session but still in the red. The Dow slid 271.86 points or 0.5 percent to 53,414.25, the Nasdaq fell 77.07 points or 0.3 percent to 26,506.99 and the S&P 500 fell 29.11 points or 0.4 percent to 7,7718.60.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. The German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday, reversing gains from the two previous sessions as the U.S. and Iran refrained from any military attacks. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery dipped $0.15 or 0.16 percent at $91.15 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

05.09.26 Logo WHS Aktienanalysen der Woche: Snowflake, Marvell & Dell
04.09.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology
04.09.26 SMI-Anleger noch zurückhaltend
04.09.26 Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall
04.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ende der Korrektur?
03.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO N.V.
03.09.26 Die Zukunft des Bezahlens: Digitale Transaktionen auf dem Vormarsch
03.09.26 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’996.14 19.19 SJYB2U
Short 15’286.85 13.84 SYBKYU
Short 15’849.12 8.94 S4ABWU
SMI-Kurs: 14’395.94 04.09.2026 17:31:48
Long 13’795.87 19.72 S1BOXU
Long 13’486.87 13.84 STBJYU
Long 12’909.65 8.91 SRDBIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Verluste
Q2-US-Portfolio von Zurich Insurance: Kräftige Aufstockungen bei Aktien von AMD und Eli Lilly, Verkäufe bei Microsoft
Swiss Re-Aktie: Milliardenpotenzial für Versicherer durch KI-Rechenzentren
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Gates Foundation Trust: Diese US-Aktien lagen im zweiten Quartal im Depot
MÄRKTE USA/Börsen behauptet erwartet - Kursexplosion bei Moderna nach Studienerfolg
Aktien New York Ausblick: Kaum Bewegung - Moderna-Kurs verdoppelt sich
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart leichter

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.