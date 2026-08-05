Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 65,900 level, with gains across most sectors led by exporters, financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,981.98 or 3.10 percent at 65,939.51, after touching a high of 66,170.04 earlier. Japanese stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring almost 11 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding almost 3 percent, while Toyota is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is surging more than 7 percent, Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 3 percent and Screen Holdings is advancing almost 5 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 2 percent and Mizuho Financial is advancing more than 2 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 3 percent, Panasonic is surging almost 5 percent, Canon is edging up 0.3 percent and Sony is adding almost 1 percent.

Among other major gainers, Ibiden is skyrocketing more than 22 percent and Yamaha Motor is soaring more than 17 percent, Furukawa Electric and Sumitomo Electric Industries are jumping more than 10 percent each. Resonac Holdings and Mitsui Kinzoku are surging more than 9 percent each, while Murata Manufacturing is surging more than 8 percent. Sumco and Fujikura are advancing almost 8 percent each. Ajinomoto is rising almost 7 percent, Nippon Electric Glass is gaining more than 6 percent, Kioxia Holdings is adding almost 6 percent and Denka is up more than 5 percent.

Conversely, Daikin Industries is tumbling almost 8 percent, Yokogawa Electric is sliding almost 7 percent, NTN is slipping more than 6 percent, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is declining more than 4 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing almost 4 percent and Toho is slipping more than 3 percent and Mitsui & Co. is down almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 157 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly in positive territory during Tuesday's session, extending the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions. The major averages all showed significant moves to the upside, with the Dow, NASDAQ and S&P 500 all hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow rallied 907.47 points or 1.71 percent to finish at 54,085.88, while the NASDAQ soared 671.10 points or 2.59 percent to end at 26,584.99 and the S&P 500 jumped 136.02 points or 1.79 percent to close at 7,736.52. The major European markets have all also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged again on Tuesday amid rising optimism over a resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict, easing supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $4.66 or 5.80 percent at $75.68 per barrel.