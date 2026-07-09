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Plus500 Depot
09.07.2026 03:44:50

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading sharply higher on Thursday, snapping the three-session losing streak, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is surging 2.2 percent to well above the 68,250 level, with gains in technology stocks partially offset by weakness in financial and automaker stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,469.94 points or 2.20 percent to 68,288.99, after touching a high of 68,361.95 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing more than 2 percent and Honda is declining almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is jumping almost 8 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are surging almost 6 percent each.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.1 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing almost 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is surging more than 5 percent, while Sony is losing almost 2 percent. Canon is flat.

Among other major gainers, Kioxia Holdings is soaring more than 10 percent and Ibiden is jumping more than 6 percent, while Mitsui Kinzoku and Fujikura are surging almost 6 percent each. Renesas Electronics and Murata Manufacturing are advancing more than 5 percent each, while Disco, Resonac Holdings and Yaskawa Electric are gaining more than 4 percent each. Socionext and Sumco are adding more than 3 percent each.

Conversely, Mitsubishi Materials is tumbling almost 7 percent, Yokohama Rubber is declining more than 4 percent and Daiwa Securities is losing more than 3 percent, while Aeon, Tokyo Electric Power, Suzuki Motor and Nissan Motor are down almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 162 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks regained ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday after moving sharply lower early in the session. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq reaching positive territory.

The Dow slumped 576.76 points or 1.1 percent to 52,348.39, pulling back further off their record closing high set on Monday. The S&P 500 also fell 21.14 points or 0.3 percent to 7,482.71, but the Nasdaq rose 51.96 points or 0.2 percent to 25,870.65.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FSE 100 Index slumped by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both plunged by 2.2 percent.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Wednesday amid renewed Middle East tensions after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fresh strikes. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $3.16 or 4.49 percent at $73.60 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’828.26 19.54 SMJBFU
Short 15’152.16 13.55 SX0BIU
Short 15’707.35 8.86 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’174.35 08.07.2026 17:31:03
Long 13’618.00 18.90 SMB1YU
Long 13’344.32 13.94 SVBOKU
Long 12’751.58 8.89 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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