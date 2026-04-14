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14.04.2026 03:39:24

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Tuesday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 57,850 level, with gains across most sectors led by financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,367.11 points or 2.42 percent at 57,869.88, after touching a high of 57,946.08 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is jumping more than 10 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 3 percent, Advantest is surging more than 8 percent and Screen Holdings is adding more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent and Mizuho Financial is adding almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is adding almost 2 percent. Canon is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kioxia Holdings is soaring more than 14 percent, Renesas Electronics is jumping almost 8 percent and BayCurrent is surging almost 7 percent, while NEC and Ibiden are advancing more than 6 percent each. Disco is advancing almost 6 percent, while Lasertec and Sumitomo Metal Mining are gaining more than 5 percent each. Mitsubishi Materials, Mitsui Kinzoku and Fujitsu are adding almost 5 percent each. Trend Micro is up more than 4 percent.

Conversely, Inpex is declining almost 4 percent and ARCHION is losing more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159-yen range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved to the downside early in the session on Monday but showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day and firmly into positive territory.

The major average saw further upside late in the day, reaching new highs for the session. The Nasdaq surged 280.84 points or 1.2 percent to 23,183.74, the S&P 500 jumped 69.35 points or 1.0 percent to 6,886.24 and the Dow climbed 301.68 points or 0.7 percent to 48,218.25.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day but closed well off their worst levels. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dipped by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a blockade on ships transiting to and from Iran via the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $2.67 or 2.76 percent at $99.24 per barrel.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

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13.04.26 Erste Friedensgespräche ergebnislos
10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’666.54 19.97 SN2BBU
Short 13’954.47 13.80 SJJBGU
Short 14’492.78 8.85 SC8BIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’145.91 13.04.2026 17:30:45
Long 12’605.49 19.97 SJQBZU
Long 12’304.84 13.73 S7SB9U
Long 11’783.22 8.94 SWFBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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