Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’065 0.5%  SPI 18’122 0.9%  Dow 47’707 -0.1%  DAX 23’969 2.4%  Euro 0.9037 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’837 2.7%  Gold 5’188 0.9%  Bitcoin 54’271 1.9%  Dollar 0.7788 0.2%  Öl 87.8 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Porsche vz zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Gewinnexplosion voraus? Rheinmetall-Aktie am Tag vor Zahlenvorlage schwach
Gigantischer Datenvorsprung bei Tesla-Aktie: FSD erreicht 8 Milliarden Meilen vor Europa-Start
Zeitenwende am Kryptomarkt: Galaxy-Chef sieht Bitcoin vor historischem Umbruch
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
11.03.2026 02:16:27

Japanese Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Wednesday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is surging nearly 2 percent to near the 55,300 level, with gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights, exporters and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,043.90 or 1.92 percent at 55,292.29, after touching a high of 55,512.30 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is jumping more than 8 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 1 percent and Toyota is adding almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 3 percent, while Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 2 percent, while Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining more than 1 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining almost 1 percent, Canon is edging up 0.4 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 4 percent and Sony is adding almost 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Resonac Holdings is jumping almost 10 percent, Nintendo is soaring more than 7 percent and Furukawa Electric is surging more than 6 percent, while Sumitomo Metal Mining, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Yokogawa Electric are rising almost 6 percent each. Mitsui Kinzoku and Otsuka Holdings are gaining more than 5 percent each, while Ryohin Keikaku, Denka, Yokohama Rubber and Nippon Electric Glass are adding almost 5 percent each. Tokyo Electric Power and Fujikura are up almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, there are no other major losers.

In economic news, producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in February, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent and down from 0.2 percent in January. On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.0 percent - again missing forecasts for 2.2 percent and down from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

Export prices were up 1.5 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 0.9 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 158 yen-range on Wednesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday after recovering from an early sell-off to end Monday's session mostly higher. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually ended the day narrowly mixed. While the Nasdaq inched up 1.16 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 22,697.10, the Dow edged down 34.29 points or 0.1 percent to 47,706.51 and the S&P 500 dipped 14.51 points or 0.2 percent to 6,781.48. Meanwhile, the major European markets have shown strong moves back to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged by 2.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices plunged on Tuesday after Trump said that the ongoing war would end "very soon" but provided no details. The conflict has driven oil prices to sky-high levels in recent days. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery tumbled $9.47 or 9.99 percent at $85.30 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.03.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.03.26 SMI reduziert Verluste deutlich
10.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 13‘000er-Marke auf dem Prüfstand
09.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreis-Schock im Fokus
09.03.26 Wie Goldman Sachs die globalen Finanzmärkte prägte
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’620.40 19.40 SUCBOU
Short 13’888.21 13.83 SZ3BMU
Short 14’399.12 8.93 S8GBGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’065.19 10.03.2026 17:30:02
Long 12’535.58 19.26 SATBDU
Long 12’256.85 13.68 SO2B2U
Long 11’760.01 9.00 SQDBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.