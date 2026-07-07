Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’274 -1.0%  SPI 20’167 -0.8%  Dow 53’056 0.3%  DAX 25’818 0.2%  Euro 0.9213 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’398 -0.2%  Gold 4’165 -0.3%  Bitcoin 51’898 1.6%  Dollar 0.8049 0.0%  Öl 72.0 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Sunrise Communications138622040Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526VAT31186490
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
AMD-Aktie oder Marvell-Aktie: Wer erreicht zuerst die Billionen-Dollar-Bewertung?
SpaceX-Aktie nach dem Börsengang: Drei Belastungsfaktoren für den weiteren Kursverlauf
KI statt Bitcoin? Warum der nächste Bullrun an Tempo verlieren könnte
Zwischenwahlen und Aktienmarkt: Steht ein klassischer Sommer-Einbruch bevor?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
07.07.2026 04:15:05

Japanese Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading notably lower on Tuesday, extending the slight losses in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei 225 falling well below the 69,300 level, with weakness in technology stocks partially offset by gains in financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 460.81 points or 0.66 percent at 69,276.88, after hitting a low of 69,185.74 earlier. Japanese shares ended slightly lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.4 percent, while Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.2 percent, while Screen Holdings is declining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is losing almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 4 percent and Mizuho Financial is gaining more than 3 percent.

The major exporters are mostly higher. Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Canon is edging up 0.1 percent. Panasonic is slipping almost 3 percent.

Among the other major losers, Sumco and Kioxia Holdings are tumbling almost 6 percent each, while Taiyo Yuden, Lasertec and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are declining almost 5 percent each. Nippon Yusen K.K., Nippon Express and Keisei Electric Railway are losing almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Resona Holdings is surging more than 5 percent, while SHIFT and Renesas Electronics are advancing almost 5 percent each. Recruit Holdings, Chiba Bank, Fukuoka Financial, Hitachi, Sumitomo, Yokohama Financial and Toyota Tsusho are gaining more than 3 percent each. Shizuoka Financial, Mitsubishi and Nomura Holdings are adding almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the average of household spending in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - standing at 320,345 yen. That beat expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent and was up from 1.6 percent in April.

On a yearly basis, spending was down 0.4 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 0.5 percent drop in the previous month. The average of monthly income per household stood at 534,893 yen, up 0.7 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 162 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday following the long Independence Day weekend. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the Dow reaching a new record closing high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way higher, jumping 288.49 points or 1.1 percent to 26,121.16. The S&P 500 also advanced 54.19 points or 0.7 percent to 7,537.43, while the Dow rose 155.84 points or 0.3 percent to 53,055.91.

Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Monday as oil tanker traffic across the Strait of Hormuz increased gradually, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed to increase output. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $0.15 or 0.22 percent at $68.54 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?

In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Rekordfahrt mit Fragezeichen
06.07.26 Marktüberblick: Versorgerwerte gesucht
06.07.26 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
06.07.26 SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
02.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Komax Holding AG
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’851.40 19.76 SCB4UU
Short 15’155.14 13.94 SX0BIU
Short 15’749.31 8.88 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’274.42 06.07.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’683.09 19.90 S2B93U
Long 13’341.75 13.61 SYBVIU
Long 12’786.70 8.96 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Gewinnen: CEO sieht Nachholbedarf bei Rüstungsaufträgen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Fahrt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
GLP-1-Rennen verschärft sich: Novo Nordisk bringt die Wegovy-Pille auf den britischen Markt - Aktie im Blick
RENK-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Jefferies bleibt bei "Buy" nach David-Brown-Defence-Übernahme
SpaceX-Aktie vor Indexaufnahme gesucht: Welche Bedeutung hat der NASDAQ 100-Einstieg wirklich?
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Montagabend mit negativen Vorzeichen
UBS Aktie News: UBS tendiert am Montagmittag fester
easyJet-Aktie hebt ab: Fünftes Übernahmeangebot von US-Investor angenommen

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.