Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’911 0.5%  SPI 19’629 0.3%  Dow 51’667 -0.1%  DAX 24’894 -1.0%  Euro 0.9218 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’231 -1.3%  Gold 4’110 -1.9%  Bitcoin 50’629 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8097 0.1%  Öl 77.2 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529VAT31186490Idorsia36346343
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Iran-Deal steht (vielleicht): Wer sind die Gewinner?
ETF-Auflösungen im Überblick: Was die Statistik tatsächlich zeigt
Anleger vor dem Wechsel? Warum die SpaceX-Aktie Bitcoin gefährlich werden könnte
QUALCOMM-Aktie im Blick: CEO erwartet Ablösung klassischer Apps durch KI-Agenten
Warum die Folgen des Krieges den Ölmarkt noch Jahre prägen könnten
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.06.2026 03:15:00

Japanese Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading notably lower on Wednesday, extending the strong losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 69,450 level, with weakness in financial stocks partially offset by gains in automakers stocks. All other sectors are trading mixed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 371.24 or 0.53 percent at 69,417.14, after hitting a low of 69,280.59 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding more than 1 percent and Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is edging up 0.2 percent and Screen Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is losing more than 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging down 0.3 to 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 2 percent and Canon is edging down 0.5 percent, while Panasonic is jumping more than 4 percent and Sony is advancing almost 2 percent.

Among other major losers, T&D Holdings and Shin-Etsu Chemical are slipping more than 3 percent each, while Dai-ichi Life, ZOZO, Tokyo Electric Power and NEXON are losing almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Ibiden is jumping more than 6 percent, while J. Front Retailing, IHI and Kioxia Holdings are advancing more than 4 percent each. Japan Steel Works and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Mitsui Kinzoku and Sapporo Holdings are adding more than 3 percent. OKUMA and Nikon are up almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 161 yen-range on Wednesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks showed another significant move to the downside during trading on Tuesday following the weakness seen in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way lower, while the Dow posted a more modest loss.

The major averages all ended the day in negative territory. The Nasdaq plunged 579.56 points or 2.2 percent to 25,587.04, the S&P 500 tumbled 107.33 points or 1.4 percent to 7,365.46 and the Dow edged down 45.87 points or 0.1 percent to 51,666.84. The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index slumped by 1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices have moved lower on Tuesday following active shipping movements across the Strait of Hormuz since its reopening, which eased supply disruption concerns. WTI Crude Oil for August month delivery was last seen trading down by $0.71 or 0.96 percent at $73.15 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

23.06.26 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
23.06.26 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
23.06.26 Doppelte Partizipation mit eingebauter Obergrenze – wie Capped-Outperformance-Zertifikate funktionieren
23.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
22.06.26 Marktüberblick: Lanxess und SUSS gesucht
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’462.56 19.50 S6WBNU
Short 14’746.34 13.92 S6CB3U
Short 15’287.38 8.99 SMYBKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’910.70 23.06.2026 17:31:21
Long 13’325.09 19.64 SVBOKU
Long 13’032.21 13.92 SXBT2U
Long 12’452.09 8.82 SMLB7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Modell sieht langfristige Rendite des Bitcoin in der Nähe von null - Warum die Kryptowährung trotzdem ein Erfolg sein könnte
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Micron Technology stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
600 Milliarden Dollar vernichtet: SpaceX-Aktie rutscht unter den ersten Schlusskurs
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot tendiert am Abend um Nulllinie
ASML-Aktie trotz Kurszielanhebung unter Druck - auch Aktien von Infineon und Intel korrigieren
Hyperscaler in Rot: Das steckt hinter den Kursverlusten bei den Aktien von Alphabet, Amazon und Microsoft
KI-Sorgen belasten: Dow geht stabil aus dem Handel -- SMI letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schliesst mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich deutlich im Minus - Nikkei sackt ab
Aktien von D-Wave, Rigetti & IonQ und Co. unterschiedlich: Trump ordnet Ausbau der Quantencomputer-Technologie an
Rating-Aufwertung für Deutsche Telekom: Fitch wird optimistischer, Aktie zieht an

Top-Rankings

KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 25: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 25: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.