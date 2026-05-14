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14.05.2026 03:31:23

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading notably higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 63,650 level, with strong gains in technology stocks partially offset by weakness in index heavyweights and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 404.26 points or 0.64 percent to 63,676.37, after touching a high of 62,799.32 earlier. Japanese stocks ended notably higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent and Honda is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is surging almost 5 percent, Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 2 percent and Screen Holdings is jumping almost 13 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 2 percent, Mizuho Financial is down almost 1 percdent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent and Sony is declining almost 6 percent, while Panasonic is gaining almost 2 percent and Canon is adding almost 1 percent.

Among other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is skyrocketing more than 15 percent, Resonac Holdings is soaring more than 143 percent and Renesas Electronics is jumping more than 12 percent, while Fanuc and Odakyu Electric Railway are surging almost 10 percent each. Sumitomo Pharma, Sumco and Taiyo Yuden are advancing almost 8 percent each, while CyberAgent and Isuzu Motors are gaining almost 7 percent each. Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Electric Glass and Yaskawa Electric are adding more than 6 percent each, while Murata Manufacturing is up almost 6 percent.

Conversely, Mitsui Kinzoku is plummeting more than 12 percent, Mitsubishi Materials is plunging more than 11 percent, Tokyo Tatemono is tumbling more than 9 percent and Mitsui Fudosan is slipping more than 8 percent, while Dai Nippon Printing and Sumitomo Realty & Development are declining almost 8 percent each. Tosoh is losing more than 7 percent, while Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japan Steel Works are declining more than 6 percent each. Daiwa House Industry and IHI are down more than 5 percent each, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Daiichi Sankyo are slipping almost 5 percent each. Mitsubishi Estate is down more than 4 percent.

In economic news, the M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,295.4 trillion yen. That's up from 2.0 percent in March. The M3 money stock added an annual 1.6 percent to 1,640.5 trillion yen, up from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

M1 rose 0.1 percent to 1,102.6 trillion yen after sinking 0.4 percent a month earlier. The L money stock climbed an annual 2.8 percent for the second straight month, checking in at 2,282.6 trillion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 157 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, with technology stocks moving sharply higher on the day, the Nasdaq showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday, reaching a new record closing high. The S&P 500 also climbed to a new record closing high, although the narrower Dow edged slightly lower after posting a modest gain on Tuesday.

While the Dow slipped 67.36 points or 0.1 percent to 49,693.20, the S&P 500 advanced 43.29 points or 0.6 percent to 7,444.25 and the Nasdaq shot up 314.14 points or 1.2 percent to 26,402.34.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index increased by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices pulled back on Wednesday as the upcoming negotiations between the presidents of the U.S. and China have increased expectations of an end to the U.S.-Iran standoff despite OPEC and IEA oil forecast reports warning of a supply-demand mismatch. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was down $1.04 or 1.02 percent at $101.14 per barrel.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’721.48 19.88 B62SOU
Short 14’002.97 13.96 B0PS9U
Short 14’539.79 8.86 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’212.96 13.05.2026 17:31:05
Long 12’642.16 19.15 SI6BUU
Long 12’372.26 13.81 S9OBOU
Long 11’830.02 8.81 SQFBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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