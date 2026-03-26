Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’682 1.3%  SPI 17’743 1.6%  Dow 46’429 0.7%  DAX 22’957 1.4%  Euro 0.9152 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’649 1.2%  Gold 4’522 1.1%  Bitcoin 56’456 1.5%  Dollar 0.7916 0.4%  Öl 102.2 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sika41879292Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Swisscom874251
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Produktionsstart für Optimus: Elon Musks Tesla-Aktie läutet die Ära der humanoiden Roboter ein
Wall Street-Offensive: Neue Standards für sicherere Krypto-Investments
Jim Cramers Geheimtipp: Warum Astera Labs der NVIDIA-Aktie gefährlich wird
Analysten-Check: Warum die Citi nach dem Warner-Aus bei Netflix mit einer Preiserhöhung rechnet
Neue ETF-Chance mit Human Capital: Smart investieren!
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
26.03.2026 02:27:02

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is notably higher on Thursday, extending the sharp gains in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 54,050 level, with gains in index heavyweights, automakers and exporter stocks partially offset by weakness in financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 316.28 points or 0.59 percent to 54,065.90, after touching a high of 54,175.80 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging more than 6 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is flat. Among automakers, Toyota is gaining more than 1 percent and Honda is edging up 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 1 percent, while Screen Holdings is edging up 0.4 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging down 0.1 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Panasonic are gaining almost 3 percent. Canon is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Furukawa Electric is jumping more than 8 percent, Socionext is soaring more than 7 percent and Fujikura is surging almost 6 percent, while Lasertec, Kikkoman, Inpex and Sumco are advancing more than 4 percent each. Sumitomo Chemical is gaining almost 4 percent, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Daikin Industries, Sumitomo Pharma and Kubota are adding more than 3 percent. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is up almost 3 percent.

Conversely, Ricoh is losing almost 5 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is declining almost 4 percent.

In economic news, producer prices in Japan were up 2.7 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - following two straight months at 2.6 percent. On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.2 percent after sinking 0.5 percent in January. Prices excluding international transportation were likewise up 0.2 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 159 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday after ending Tuesday's choppy session mostly lower. The major averages gave back ground over the course of the trading day but managed to remain in positive territory.

The Nasdaq advanced 167.93 points or 0.8 percent to 21,929.83, the Dow climbed 305.43 points or 0.7 percent to 46,429.49 and the S&P 500 rose 35.53 points or 0.5 percent to 6,591.90.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index shot up by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both leapt by 1.4 percent.

Crude oil prices slumped Wednesday on reports of negotiations to end the war between the U.S. and Iran, easing transport concerns via the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $2.22 or 2.40 percent at $90.13 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise kommen deutlich zurück
25.03.26 Trump spricht, die Börse bebt: Chancen und Risiken im S&P 500®
25.03.26 SMI vor möglicher Rückeroberung der 200-Tage-Linie
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
25.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Nachbörslich fester
24.03.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’164.69 19.87 BWLSFU
Short 13’427.19 13.98 B89S1U
Short 13’926.58 8.94 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’681.87 25.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’042.19 16.91 SRKBVU
Long 11’890.04 13.98 S9HB2U
Long 11’360.67 8.81 SEPBTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI letztlich in Grün -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mit Gewinnen
Warum Rüstungsaktien wie Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT trotz Entspannungssignalen stabil bleiben
Vaudoise-Aktie deutlich höher: Gewinn auf neuem Rekordhoch - höhere Dividende?
KI-Sensation 2026: Warum dieser unbekannte Player der NVIDIA-Aktie den Rang abläuft
Goldpreis: Kräftiger Rebound dank Dollarschwäche
SMI-Papier Sika-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Sika-Aktionäre freuen
Analysten-Check: Warum die Citi nach dem Warner-Aus bei Netflix mit einer Preiserhöhung rechnet
Goldpreis: Die Erholung hält an
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochvormittag mit Kursplus
Whitepaper-Check: Wann Quantenrechner für Bitcoins Verschlüsselung gefährlich werden könnten

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.