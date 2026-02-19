Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’807 0.4%  SPI 19’036 0.4%  Dow 49’663 0.3%  DAX 25’278 1.1%  Euro 0.9113 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’103 1.4%  Gold 4’977 2.0%  Bitcoin 51’316 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7726 0.3%  Öl 70.3 4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Straumann117544866Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Alcon43249246Adecco1213860
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie vor Weichenstellung: Optimus als künftiger Umsatztreiber?
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Figma-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz besser als erwartet
Gemini Space Station-Aktie bricht ein: Führungskrise trifft auf ernüchternde Kennzahlen
eBay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gewinn und Umsatzt schlagen Analystenerwartungen
Suche...
19.02.2026 02:17:26

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is trading notably higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 57,550 level, with gains across most sectors led by financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 423.22 points or 0.74 percent to 57,567.06, after touching a high of 57,642.08 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.3 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging up 0.3 percent and Honda is flat.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent, Screen Holdings is adding almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 2 percent and Mizuho Financial is advancing almost 3 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is adding more than 2 percent, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is declining almost 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, GS Yuasa is jumping more than 8 percent, Japan Steel Works is surging almost 6 percent and Sumitomo Chemical is advancing more than 5 percent, while Sumitomo Electric Industries and Disco are up more than 4 percent each. Trend Micro and Sumco are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Mitsui Kinzoku, Resonac Holdings and Hitachi are advancing more than 3 percent each. Central Japan Railway and Fujikura are adding almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, FUJIFILM Holdings is losing more than 4 percent, Nissan Motor is declining more than 3 percent and Toto is down almost 3 percent.

In economic news, the value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 19.1 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 1,052.5 billion yen. That beat forecasts for an increase of 5.1 percent following the 11.0 percent contraction in November.

On a yearly basis, orders jumped 16.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 3.9 percent after sinking 6.4 percent in the previous month. For the fourth quarter of 2025, orders were up 7.9 percent on quarter and 8.1 percent on year. For the first quarter of 2026, orders are seen lower by 4.5 percent on quarter but up 2.2 percent on year. Total orders surged 23.8 percent on month and 40.1 percent on year to 4,148.1 billion yen.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 154 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday before giving back some ground over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session but managed to end the day firmly in positive territory.

Adding to the modest gains posted during Tuesday's session, the Nasdaq advanced 175.25 points or 0.8 percent to 22,753.63, the S&P 500 climbed 38.09 points or 0.6 percent to 6,881.31 and the Dow rose 129.47 points or 0.3 percent to 49,662.66.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index shot up 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Wednesday after reports that Iran failed to address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks earlier this week. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery soared $2.73 or 4.4 percent to $64.99 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Applied Materials & Safran mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Lam Research
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18.02.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
18.02.26 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
18.02.26 SMI steuert auf 14.000-Punkte-Marke zu
18.02.26 Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
18.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
17.02.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’396.11 19.51 B5HSYU
Short 14’674.22 13.96 SC7BZU
Short 15’267.20 8.68 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’807.04 18.02.2026 17:30:25
Long 13’271.12 19.79 SCHBZU
Long 12’966.30 13.82 SI9BZU
Long 12’403.25 8.84 S9VBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Bullen treiben Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag an
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Nachmittag auf Höhenflug
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Amrize-Aktie zieht an: Zahlen, Sonderdividende und Aktienrückkaufprogramm geben Rückenwind
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Friedensgespräche in Genf: Kurserholung bei Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & Co.
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 13'800 Punkte -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei beendet Handel fester - Chinas Börsen ruhen
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Siemens Energy-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker

Top-Rankings

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett jetzt
Das letzte Depot von Berkshire Hathaway unter Warren Buffett
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:19 GNW-News: Rackspace und Palantir arbeiten zusammen, um Foundry und AIP in der Produktion mit geregelten Managed Operations zu betreiben
22:20 ROUNDUP/Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
22:16 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:11 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:04 Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
21:41 Merz fordert Mentalitätswechsel: 'Zusammen ins Rad packen'
21:36 Trump: Insel Diego Garcia für Verteidigung wichtig
21:23 Merz bezeichnet Debatte um Erbschaftsteuer als 'verheerend'
21:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nestle auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Franken
21:11 GNW-News: Mavenir startet Zusammenarbeit mit Red Hat zur Bereitstellung von lokalen Service-Assurance-Lösungen mit dialogorientierter KI und agentischer KI f...