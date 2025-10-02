|
02.10.2025 03:43:30
Japanese Market Notably Higher
(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is notably higher on Thursday, snapping a four-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 44,800 level, with gains in index heavyweights and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in automakers, exporters and financial stocks.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 257.80 points or 0.58 percent to 44,808.65, after touching a high of 45,125.96 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly lower on Wednesday.
Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging almost 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing more than 1 percent and Honda is declining almost 2 percent.
In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent, Screen Holdings is advancing more than 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is surging almost 5 percent.
In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is losing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.5 percent.
Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, Sony is losing more than 2 percent and Canon is slipping almost 2 percent.
Among other major gainers, Disco is jumping almost 7 percent, Daiichi Sankyo is soaring more than 6 percent, Sumco is surging almost 5 percent and Resonac Holdings is gaining more than 4 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Nikon and Sumitomo Metal Mining are advancing almost 4 percent each. Mitsubishi Materials is adding more than 3 percent, while Lasertec and Yaskawa Electric are up almost 3 percent each.
Conversely, Tokyo Electric Power is tumbling almost 7 percent, while M3 and Mazda Motor are losing almost 4 percent each. Konami Group and Shionogi & Co. are down more than 3 percent each, while Keisei Electric Railway, Asahi Group, Hino Motors, Terumo, East Japan Railway, BANDAI NAMCO, Kansai Electric Power and Marui Group are declining almost 3 percent each.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 147 yen-range on Thursday.
On Wall Street, stocks came under pressure early in the session on Wednesday but staged a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session and into positive territory.
The major averages gave back some ground going into the end the day still finished higher. The Nasdaq climbed 95.15 points or 0.4 percent to 22,755.16, the S&P 500 rose 22.74 points or 0.3 percent to 6,711.20 and the Dow inched up 43.21 points or 0.1 percent to 46,441.10.
The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both jumped by 1.0 percent.
Crude oil prices fell sharply again Wednesday on concerns of excess supply after OPEC said it will hike output more than expected in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down by $0.60 or 0.96 percent at $61.77 per barrel.
Let’s talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025
Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)
Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.
📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Medikamentendeal treibt an: SMI schlussendlich klar fester -- DAX schliesst über 24'000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- Nikkei letztlich niedriger - China-Börsen geschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten zur Wochenmitte klar im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich etwas fester. Der japanische Leitindex gab zur Wochenmitte nach, die China-Börsen blieben daneben feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}