Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’354 2.0%  SPI 17’009 1.6%  Dow 46’441 0.1%  DAX 24’114 1.0%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’581 0.9%  Gold 3’866 0.2%  Bitcoin 93’630 3.1%  Dollar 0.7969 0.1%  Öl 65.5 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie steckt Milliarden in OpenAI: Analysten gespalten
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Kritik am Autonomen Fahren reisst nicht ab - Influencer-Test misslingt
Investieren jenseit vom KI-Hype - Auf welche Aktien Capital Group setzt
September 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Rohstoff-Performance im 3. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Suche...
02.10.2025 03:43:30

Japanese Market Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is notably higher on Thursday, snapping a four-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 44,800 level, with gains in index heavyweights and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in automakers, exporters and financial stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 257.80 points or 0.58 percent to 44,808.65, after touching a high of 45,125.96 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is surging almost 5 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is losing more than 1 percent and Honda is declining almost 2 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 3 percent, Screen Holdings is advancing more than 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is surging almost 5 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is losing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.5 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is down almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent, Sony is losing more than 2 percent and Canon is slipping almost 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Disco is jumping almost 7 percent, Daiichi Sankyo is soaring more than 6 percent, Sumco is surging almost 5 percent and Resonac Holdings is gaining more than 4 percent, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Nikon and Sumitomo Metal Mining are advancing almost 4 percent each. Mitsubishi Materials is adding more than 3 percent, while Lasertec and Yaskawa Electric are up almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Tokyo Electric Power is tumbling almost 7 percent, while M3 and Mazda Motor are losing almost 4 percent each. Konami Group and Shionogi & Co. are down more than 3 percent each, while Keisei Electric Railway, Asahi Group, Hino Motors, Terumo, East Japan Railway, BANDAI NAMCO, Kansai Electric Power and Marui Group are declining almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 147 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks came under pressure early in the session on Wednesday but staged a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session and into positive territory.

The major averages gave back some ground going into the end the day still finished higher. The Nasdaq climbed 95.15 points or 0.4 percent to 22,755.16, the S&P 500 rose 22.74 points or 0.3 percent to 6,711.20 and the Dow inched up 43.21 points or 0.1 percent to 46,441.10.

The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both jumped by 1.0 percent.

Crude oil prices fell sharply again Wednesday on concerns of excess supply after OPEC said it will hike output more than expected in November. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down by $0.60 or 0.96 percent at $61.77 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let’s talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)

Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.

📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krise überall – Börse steigt trotzdem! | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

01.10.25 Logo WHS Trader‘s Circle – mit Behrendt & Bernstein LIVE am Markt (Aufzeichnung von heute)
01.10.25 SMI mit starkem September-Finish
01.10.25 Anlage- und Hebelprodukte auf die «Top Performer» und «Worst Performer» aus dem SMI®
01.10.25 Marktüberblick: Nike nachbörslich gesucht
01.10.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Intesa Sanpaolo, Howmet Aerospace & Iberdrola mit François Bloch
01.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Aufwärtsdynamik?
30.09.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Aryzta AG
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’858.56 18.98 S2S3VU
Short 13’097.24 13.86 B7ZS2U
Short 13’575.18 8.97 BTASKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’354.04 01.10.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’809.67 19.12 SQFBLU
Long 11’548.84 13.70 BXGS2U
Long 11’036.43 8.75 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
DroneShield-Aktie setzt Kursrally fort
Aktien von Roche, Lonza, Novartis & Co im Aufwind: Medikamenten-Deal in den USA gibt Pharma-Aktien kräftigen Schub
Neuer Vertriebspartner für Plug Power: Aktie hält sich im Anlegerinteresse
Volatus Aerospace mit Deal über Batterielieferungen - Aktie zieht deutlich an
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
US-Medikamentendeal treibt an: SMI schlussendlich klar fester -- DAX schliesst über 24'000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- Nikkei letztlich niedriger - China-Börsen geschlossen
Merck Aktie News: Merck zündet am Mittwochabend Kursrakete
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Occidental Petroleum-Aktie: Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway kommt offenbar grösstem Deal in mehreren Jahren näher

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}