Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.7%  SPI 18’352 0.6%  Dow 49’462 1.0%  DAX 24’892 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’932 0.1%  Gold 4’494 1.1%  Bitcoin 74’147 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 60.6 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018VAT31186490Bayer10367293ExxonMobil808963
Top News
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Alcon streicht Übernahme von US-Unternehmen STAAR Surgical - Aktien uneins
D-Wave Quantum setzt Rally fort: CES 2026 bewegt Anleger
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt etwas: Chipriese plant eigenen Robotaxi-Dienst
Siemens-Aktie zieht an: Partnerschaft mit NVIDIA wird vertieft
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.01.2026 02:37:17

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading modestly lower on Wednesday, reversing some of the gains in the previous two sessions, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 52,350 level, with weakness across most sectors led by exporters and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 186.31 or 0.35 percent at 52,331.77, after hitting a low of 53,112.24 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.4 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is down 2.5 percent and Toyota is also losing 2.5 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 1 percent, while Screen Holdings is edging up 0.4 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing almost 3 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 1 percent, Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are losing almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is down almost 2 percent and Sony is slipping more than 3 percent.

Among other major losers, Tokyo Electric Power is tumbling almost 5 percent, while Sapporo Holdings, Inpex and Ryohin Keikaku are losing more than 4 percent each. Aeon is slipping almost 4 percent, while ENEOS Holdings, Suzuki Motor, Hino Motors, Daikin Industries and Nintendo are down more than 3 percent each. Yokohama Rubber, Kajima, Mitsubishi Estate and Idemitsu Kosan are declining almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Takashimaya is soaring more than 7 percent, Ebara is surging more than 6 percent and Ibiden is jumping more than 4 percent, while Resonac Holdings, Mitsui Kinzoku and Sumitomo Metal Mining are gaining almost 4 percent each. Disco, Renesas Electronics and Hoya are advancing more than 3 percent each. Sumco and Recruit Holdings are adding almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, Japan's S&P Global Services PMI eased to 51.6 in December 2025, below the preliminary estimate of 52.5 and November's reading of 53.2. It marked the lowest level since May 2025 and a ninth straight month of increase in services activity.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 156 yen-range on Wednesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks saw further upside during trading on Tuesday after turning in a strong performance to kick off the first full trading week of the New Year. With the continued upward move, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow jumped 484.90 points or 1.0 percent to 49,462.08, the Nasdaq climbed 151.35 points or 0.7 percent to 23,547.17 and the S&P 500 rose 42.77 points or 0.6 percent to 6,944.82.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index crept up by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as investors booked profits while analyzing the consequences of Saturday's swift U.S. military operation in Venezuela on global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was down $1.11 or 1.90 percent at $57.21 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

06.01.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
06.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Jahresauftakt
05.01.26 Nicht alles, was glänzt, ist Gold – wie könnte es für Edelmetalle weitergehen?
05.01.26 Neuer Rekord zum Jahresauftakt?
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’853.99 19.77 SY9BNU
Short 14’128.02 13.87 SXKBIU
Short 14’663.64 8.86 BIASPU
SMI-Kurs: 13’340.73 06.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’756.81 19.48 SFDBEU
Long 12’477.95 13.80 SXPBDU
Long 11’953.31 8.95 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Dienstagmittag mit DocMorris ein
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Dienstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Buy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
21:20 Siemens und Nvidia rufen 'neue industrielle Revolution' aus
21:09 Nestle-Rückruf von Babynahrung: Kaum finanzielle Auswirkungen
21:04 ROUNDUP 2: Merz will Ukraine-Waffenstillstand mit absichern
20:52 Selenskyj: Trotz Fortschritten bleibt Territorialstreit
20:51 ROUNDUP 2: Polizei durchsucht Sparkasse nach Millionen-Coup
20:49 Devisen: Euro gibt nach auf Tagestief
20:40 Merz: Für Militäreinsatz müssen Bedingungen erfüllt sein
20:29 Tod eines US-Kongressabgeordneten schwächt republikanische Mehrheit