SMI 13’057 0.2%  SPI 17’920 0.0%  Dow 48’114 -0.6%  DAX 24’077 -0.6%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’788 1.5%  Dollar 0.7951 -0.1%  Öl 58.8 -2.6% 
17.12.2025 02:17:18

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading modestly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 49,300 level, with weakness in exporters and a mixed performance across most other sectors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 110.00 or 0.22 percent at 49,273.29, after hitting a low of 49,077.81 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing 1.5 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 1 percent and Toyota is flat.

In the tech space, Advantest is gaining almost 2 percent and Screen Holdings is edging down 0.1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are flat, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 1.5 percent.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 2 percent, Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Sony is down almost 1 percent and Canon is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among other major losers, Nissui is declining more than 4 percent, while Japan Steel Works, NTN and ENEOS Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each. M3, Eisai and Taiheiyo Cement are down more than 3 percent each, while Nikon, Resona Holdings, JTEKT and Sharp are slipping almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Dowa Holdings and Sumitomo Metal Mining are gaining more than 4 percent each, while SHIFT is advancing almost 4 percent each.

In economic news, the value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 992.9 billion yen. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 4.2 percent increase in September. On a yearly basis, orders were up 12.5 percent - again surpassing expectations for 3.6 percent and up from 11.6 percent in the previous month.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, core machinery orders are expected to slip 0.9 percent on quarter and rise 2.2 percent on year at 9.474 trillion yen. The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan decreased a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent on month and 9.9 percent on year.

Meanwhile, Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 322.2 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That beat forecasts for a surplus of 71.2 billion yen following the 226.1 billion yen shortfall in October.

Exports were up 6.1 percent on year at 9.714trillion yen, topping forecasts for 4.8 percent and up from 3.6 percent a month earlier. Imports rose an annual 1.3 percent to 9.392 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent but still up from 0.7 percent in October.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 154 yen-range on Wednesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks continued to experience choppy trading on Tuesday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major averages fluctuated over the course of the trading day before eventually closing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 54.05 points or 0.2 percent to 23,111.46, the S&P 500 slipped 16.25 points or 0.2 percent to 6,800.26 and the Dow slid 302.30 points or 0.6 percent to 48,114.26.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices extended recent losses Tuesday on lingering oversupply concerns, especially if an end to hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could exacerbate the supply glut. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $1.57 or 2.8 percent to $55.25 per barrel.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

16.12.25 Galderma rüstet sich für die nächste Wachstumsphase
16.12.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
16.12.25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
16.12.25 SMI nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier
16.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Ausbruch über den Widerstand
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Barry Callebaut-Aktie beflügelt von Gerüchten über Kakao-Abspaltung
BASF Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei BASF am Dienstagvormittag zu
Seltene Erden: Der Rohstoff, der Elektro- und Rüstungsindustrie antreibt
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger schicken SAP SE am Dienstagvormittag auf rotes Terrain
Sonovoa-Aktie mit Plus: Übernahme von Tinnitus-App SilentCloud

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
03:08 GNW-News: Hinen bringt einen 15-kW-Dreiphasen-Hybridwechselrichter mit dreifacher MPPT-Funktion und verbesserter Backup-Fähigkeit auf den Markt
00:05 Studie: Flüge in gehobenen Klassen deutlich klimaschädlicher
22:40 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächer - Tesla auf Rekordhoch
22:37 'WSJ': Warner will zu Ablehnung von Paramount-Gebot raten - Netflix-Offerte vorn
22:29 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächer und Nasdaq legt zu - Tesla auf Rekordhoch
22:18 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tesla auf Rekordhoch - Wette auf autonomes Fahren läuft weiter
22:16 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies schließt Shell GameChanger-Programm erfolgreich ab
21:36 ROUNDUP 2: EU-Kommission schlägt Aus vom Verbrenner-Aus vor
21:26 ROUNDUP 2: Klartext über den US-Präsidenten? Stabschefin rudert zurück
21:12 ROUNDUP 3: Merz lässt deutsche Beteiligung an Ukraine-Truppe offen