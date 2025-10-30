Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’314 -0.4%  SPI 17’047 -0.2%  Dow 47’632 -0.2%  DAX 24’124 -0.6%  Euro 0.9281 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’706 0.0%  Gold 3’945 0.1%  Bitcoin 88’968 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7999 0.8%  Öl 64.9 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
ETH-Transfer wirft Fragen auf: Plant die Ethereum Foundation einen Verkauf?
Ausblick: Reddit zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Tesla-Aktie: "Mad Max"-Funktion kehrt in Teslas Fahrassistenz zurück
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Covestro stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
30.10.2025 02:27:25

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Thursday, reversing some of the sharp gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling well below the 51,150 level, with weakness in index heavyweights and automaker stocks partially offset by gains in financial and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 178.84 points or 0.35 percent to 51,128.81, after touching a fresh record high of 51,547.93 and low of 51,042.80 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.4 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is advancing almost 4 percent, Screen Holdings is adding almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is gaining almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are adding more than 1 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sony is losing almost 2 percent. Canon is flat.

Among other major losers, Komatsu and Central Japan Railway are declining more than 6 percent each, while Disco is losing more than 5 percent and Konami Group is down almost 3 percent.

Conversely, Lasertec is skyrocketing more than 21 percent, NEC is soaring almost 17 percent, Sumitomo Electric Industries is jumping more than 5 percent, SHIFT is surging almost 5 percent, Fijitsu is gaining more than 4 percent and Nidec is adding almost 4 percent, while Fujikura and Fuji Electric are advancing more than 3 percent each. Resona Holdings, GS Yuasa and Renesas Electronics are up almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 152 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw substantial volatility in late-day trading on Wednesday after turning in a strong performance throughout much of the trading session. The major averages showed wild swings back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 130.98 points or 0.6 percent to a new record closing high of 23,958.47, the S&P 500 edged down 0.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,890.59 and the Dow fell 74.37 points or 0.2 percent to 47,632.00.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed a steep drop by U.S. crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.31 or 0.5 percent at $60.46 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morning Call spricht die Schweizer Unternehmer-Ikone Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma) mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über Führung, Wachstum, Kooperationen, seine Zeit bei der NZZ und darüber, warum Zuhören der wichtigste Leadership-Skill ist.

Die perfekte Folge für alle, die sich für Pharmastrategien, Galenica/Vifor und Unternehmertum interessieren.

🎯 Themen im Interview mit Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma)

– Antrieb und Führungsphilosophie eines Unternehmers
– Erfolgsweg von Galenica – Lehren aus Jahrzehnten Führung
– Frauenquote, Teamkultur und Leadership bei OM Pharma
– Internationale Expansion: China, USA und neue Märkte
– Forschung, Druck und Verantwortung in der Pharmaindustrie
– Inspiration, Balance und persönliche Haltung zum Erfolg
– Zukunftsvisionen: Schweiz, Unternehmertum und Investments

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

29.10.25 SMI stürzt ab
29.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.10.2025
29.10.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
29.10.25 Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall
29.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse treten auf der Stelle
28.10.25 Logo WHS Starbucks Aktienanalyse vor den Zahlen – beim Geschäftsmodell dreht sich nicht unbedingt alles um die Kaffeebohne
28.10.25 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Rheinmetall AG
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’823.22 19.56 S2S3VU
Short 13’094.83 13.71 U5BSSU
Short 13’580.05 8.95 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’314.10 29.10.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’736.05 18.56 SHFB5U
Long 11’507.12 13.87 BIYSFU
Long 11’008.02 8.95 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
BASF-Aktie steigt: Besseres Ergebnis als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf beginnt im November -- Sparkurs bei Investitionen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie höher: Anleger reagieren positiv auf Sparprogramm und Rückkäufe
Bernstein Research veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: adidas-Aktie mit Outperform
NVIDIA-Aktie dank Milliardendeal im Plus - Nokia springt zweistellig hoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus - Nikkei mit Allzeithoch
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT am Mittwochvormittag gefragt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochvormittag stärker

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
02:44 GNW-News: Die VOOPOO VINCI S ist da: 2000 mAh Leistung, 40 Watt maximale Leistung, atemberaubende Ästhetik
23:35 ROUNDUP 2: Schlappe für Wilders - Aber rechte Parteien weiter stark
23:28 Niederlande: Wahlsieger Jetten sieht Sieg über 'Hass von Wilders'
23:25 Selenskyj: Lage in Pokrowsk hart, in Kupjansk etwas besser
23:22 Trump: Freue mich sehr auf Treffen mit Xi
22:58 Niederlande: Timmermans tritt als Parteichef zurück
22:49 GNW-News: YPrime führt eine Advanced eCOA Oversight ein, um die Verantwortlichkeit der Prüfer und die Sicherheit der Teilnehmer zu stärken
22:15 Facebook-Konzern will KI-Ausbau weiter beschleunigen
22:09 Wilders: 'Der Wähler hat gesprochen'
22:04 ROUNDUP 3: US-Leitzins erneut gesenkt - Powells Ausblick überrascht