Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.2%  SPI 18’717 0.2%  Dow 49’686 0.3%  DAX 24’308 1.5%  Euro 0.9147 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’849 0.4%  Gold 4’567 0.6%  Bitcoin 60’382 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7842 -0.3%  Öl 109.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Alcon43249246Sika41879292ABB1222171Sunrise Communications138622040Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor setzt im KI-Boom nicht nur auf NVIDIA-Aktie
NVIDIA-CEO Huang: KI kann die Technologie-Kluft weltweit verringern
Goldman Sachs: So stark ist der US-Dollar gegenüber dem Yuan überbewertet
SpaceX-IPO sorgt für Euphorie: Auch Space-ETFs profitieren deutlich
Michael Burry sieht KI-Blase aufziehen: Diese Aktien bevorzugt der Hedgefondsmanager
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
19.05.2026 03:46:24

Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading modestly higher on Tuesday, snapping a three-session losing streak, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Monday, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 60,950 level, with gains in financial stocks partially offset by weakness in automakers and technology stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 144.06 points or 0.24 percent at 60,960.01, after touching a high of 61,456.31 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly lower on Monday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 3 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining more than 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 1 percent and Toyota is edging down 0.5 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is losing more than 2 percent, Screen Holdings is slipping more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining almost 2 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 3 percent and Mizuho Financial is jumping more than 4 percent.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 4 percent and Panasonic is edging down 0.2 percent, while Sony is gaining more than 1 percent. Canon is flat.

Among the other major gainers, BayCurrent is jumping more than 7 percent, while BANDAI NAMCO and AGC are surging almost 7 percent each. Konami Group is advancing more than 6 percent, while Taiyo Yuden and Nintendo are rising almost 6 percent each. Nomura Research Institute is advancing more than 5 percent, while Olympus, M3, Tokyo Electric Power and Recruit Holdings are gaining almost 5 percent each. Fujitsu, NEC and CyberAgent are adding more than 4 percent each.

Conversely, Sumitomo Pharma is tumbling almost 5 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Dowa Holdings are sliding more than 4 percent each. Lasertec, Yaskawa Electric, Renesas Electronics and Furukawa Electric are declining almost 4 percent each, while Fujikura, Nissan Chemical, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yokohama Rubber, Hoya and Tokuyama are losing more than 3 percent each. Fanuc is down almost 3 percent.

In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2026, the Cabinet Office said in Tuesday's preliminary reading. That beat expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and was up from the downwardly revised 0.2 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 0.3 percent). On a yearly basis, GDP was up 2.1 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.7 percent and up from the downwardly revised 0.8 percent gain in the previous quarter (originally 1.3 percent).

Capital expenditure was up 0.3 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for 0.2 percent after adding 1.4 percent in Q4. External demand and private consumption were both up 0.3 percent on quarter.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 158 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw continued weakness throughout much of the trading day on Monday but managed to regain some ground going into the end of the session, following the sharp pullback seen during last Friday's session.

The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day, with the Dow reaching positive territory. While the Dow climbed 159.95 points or 0.3 percent to 49,686.12, the S&P 500 edged down 5.45 points or 0.1 percent to 7,403.05 and the Nasdaq slid 134.41 points or 0.5 percent to 26,090.73.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.3 percent and the German DAX Index shot up by 1.5 percent.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday as the U.S. takes time to respond to Iran's new peace proposal. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was last up $3.27 or 3.10 percent at $108.69 per barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt

Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

18.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Realitätscheck für die Märkte
18.05.26 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
18.05.26 Marktüberblick: Freenet nach Zahlen gesucht
18.05.26 Wie die Fraport AG um Wachstum kämpft
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Berkshire-Depot nach Ende der Buffett-Ära im Wandel: Alphabet-Aktie im Fokus der Aufmerksamkeit
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Michael Burry sieht KI-Blase aufziehen: Diese Aktien bevorzugt der Hedgefondsmanager
Micron Technology Aktie News: Micron Technology am Abend im Sinkflug
ams-OSRAM-Aktie letztlich mit Gewinnen: Unternehmen optimiert Bilanzstruktur mit neuer Anleihe
SpaceX-IPO erfolgt offenbar Mitte Juni - Aktien von Rocket Lab & Co. im Aufwind
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Kühne Holding denkt offenbar über weitere Aufstockung von Beteiligung nach
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA wird am Montagnachmittag ausgebremst
Goldpreis fällt zum Wochenstart auf Siebenwochentief

Top-Rankings

Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor setzt im KI-Boom nicht nur auf NVIDIA-Aktie
Das 1. Quartal brachte reichlich Bewegung in das Portfolio von Soros Fund Management. Während So ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Berkshire-Depot nach Ende der Buffett-Ära im Wandel: Alphabet-Aktie im Fokus der Aufmerksamkeit
Berkshire Hathaway hat sein erstes 13F-Portfolio unter der alleinigen operativen Führung des neu ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.