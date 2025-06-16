Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IPO-Welle im Kryptosektor: Circle vorgelegt - Gemini zieht nach
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Silber statt Gold: Silber mit 13-Jahreshoch - UBS sieht grosses Potenzial
Darum dürfte die NVIDIA-Aktie den Markt trotz Korrektur outperformen
Microsoft-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Microsoft passt Cloud-Angebot europäischen Sicherheitserwartungen an
17.06.2025 01:15:32

Japan Stock Market Poised To Open To The Upside On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 600 points or 1.5 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 38,310-point plateau and it may see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on hopes for an end to hostilities between Israel and Iran. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the automobile producers were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 477.08 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 38,311.33 after trading between 38,055.52 and 38,342.52.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor eased 0.17 percent, while Mazda Motor accelerated 1.21 percent, Toyota Motor dipped 0.02 percent, Honda Motor spiked 2.94 percent, Softbank Group rallied 2.50 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial advanced 0.96 percent, Mizuho Financial collected 0.72 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial climbed 0.98 percent, Mitsubishi Electric strengthened 1.34 percent, Sony Group perked 0.03 percent, Panasonic Holdings added 0.33 percent and Hitachi gained 0.68 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 317.30 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 42,515.09, while the NASDAQ rallied 294.39 points or 1.52 percent to close at 19,701.21 and the S&P 500 gained 56.14 points or 0.94 percent to end at 6,033.11.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the previous session's nosedive, which came after Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran.

The rebound on Wall Street also came as traders looked ahead to a meeting of major world leaders at the G7 summit in the Canadian Rockies later this week.

The Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement is also likely to attract attention from traders in the coming days. While the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement and Fed officials' latest projections may provide more clarity about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil price fell sharply on Monday after reports that Iran signaled its readiness to end its hostility with Israel. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for July delivery closed down by $1.21 to settle at $71.77 per barrel.

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT volatil angesichts Israel-Iran-Krieg
Amazon Prime Day 2025 steht bevor: Darauf können sich Anleger und Schnäppchenjäger freuen
Darum dürfte die NVIDIA-Aktie den Markt trotz Korrektur outperformen
Silber statt Gold: Silber mit 13-Jahreshoch - UBS sieht grosses Potenzial
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Chartformation macht Hoffnung, dass BTC auf über 150.000 US Dollar steigt
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Verabreichung von DMD-Gentherapie eingestellt - Parkinson-Kandidaten in Phase III der Entwicklung
Nahost-Krieg im Blick: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Entspannung an Asiens Börsen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) springt am Montagnachmittag an
XRP im Blick: Ripple CTO David Schwartz' Jackpot-Tweet heizt Spekulationen an

