Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’617 0.6%  Dow 42’707 -0.1%  DAX 20’216 1.6%  Euro 0.9402 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’987 2.4%  Gold 2’636 -0.1%  Bitcoin 92’325 3.2%  Dollar 0.9049 0.0%  Öl 76.2 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind
Börse New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich fester
Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen
NYSE-Handel Dow Jones schlussendlich in Rot
Reddit-Aktie seit März-IPO um 250 Prozent gestiegen - weiteres Potenzial?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.01.2025 00:18:21

Japan Stock Market Poised To End Its Slide

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, plunging more than 970 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now rests just above the 39,300-point plateau although it's due for support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financial sector offered support.

For the day, the index stumbled 587.49 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 39,307.05 after trading between 39,232.78 and 39,993.50.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor slumped 1.00 percent, while Toyota Motor plunged 4.29 percent, Honda Motor rallied 2.83 percent, Softbank Group added 0.53 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 0.62 percent, Mizuho Financial rose 0.31 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial added 0.48 percent, Mitsubishi Electric eased 0.07 percent, Sony Group surrendered 2.02 percent, Panasonic Holdings tumbled 1.70 percent, Hitachi advanced 0.86 percent and Mazda Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely remained that way, although the Dow dipped into the red by the day's end.

The Dow shed 25.57 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 42,706.56, while the NASDAQ rallied 243.30 points or 1.24 percent to close at 19,864.98 and the S&P 500 added 32.91 points or 0.55 percent to end at 5,975.38.

The early rally on Wall Street reflected continued strength among tech stocks after contract electronics giant Foxconn reported record fourth quarter revenue amid strong AI server demand.

Early buying interest was also generated in reaction to reports suggesting President-elect Donald Trump may scale back his tariff plans.

Crude oil prices were unable to hold early gains on Monday, snapping a five-day winning streak - although the downside was capped after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for Asian buyers for the first time in three months. West Texas Intermediate Crude for February delivery fell $0.46 or 0.5 percent to $73.50 a barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will see December data for its monetary base later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on year following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06.01.25 U.S. LNG Exports Usher New Era in Gas Trading
06.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Auf ein Neues!
06.01.25 Versorger stemmt sich gegen den Trend
06.01.25 Quantencomputing: ein Paradigmenwechsel für KI-Investoren
03.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Tesla
03.01.25 Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’110.24 18.58 BCASMU
Short 12’314.44 13.99 BSTUGU
Short 12’782.48 8.90 FSSMRU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 06.01.2025 17:31:17
Long 11’090.21 18.58 SSRM1U
Long 10’861.12 13.58 SSQMJU
Long 10’415.11 8.97 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Prognose 2025: Fortschritte und Analyse
Bitcoin überschreitet Marke von 100'000 US-Dollar
Santhera-Aktie gewinnt: Santhera schliesst Vertriebsabkommen mit Clinigen Group für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
UBS-Aktie stark: Ehemalige Credit Suisse soll Nazi-Konten laut US-Senat verschwiegen haben - UBS zeigt Kooperationsbereitschaft
VW- und BMW-Aktien im Plus: Volkswagen mit Licht und Schatten beim US-Absatz - BMW legt zu
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Montagvormittag ins Plus
Siemens Energy-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Underperform in neuer Analyse
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Montagmittag mit Kursverlusten
Outperform von RBC Capital Markets für UBS-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten