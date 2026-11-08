Japan Stock Market Overdue For Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has tracked lower in five straight sessions, sinking almost 7,200 points or 11.6 percent in that span. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 57,430-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, although they're likely to see bargain hunting after heavy losses last week. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed to higher and the oversold Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished with huge losses on Friday with damage in every sector, especially the technology, semiconductor, finance and automobile sectors.

For the day, the index crashed 3,643.13 points or 5.96 percent to finish at 57,434.77 after trading between 56,745.81 and 60,374.35.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board, especially among the technology, semiconductor, finance and manufacturing sectors.

For the day, the index plummeted 324.11 points or 6.02 percent to finish at 5,059.69 after trading between 4,911.28 and 5,269.10. Volume was 297 million shares worth 27.5 trillion won. There were 757 decliners and 131 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed with a touch of upside as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the day, while the Dow opened lower, peeked above the line for a bit but then faded to finish with in the red.

The Dow slumped 237.37 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 51,285.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 264.42 points or 1.09 percent to close at 24,579.42 and the S&P 500 added 23.13 points or 0.31 percent to end at 7,376.86. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 3.4 percent, the S&P 500 sank 2.7 percent and the Dow slid by 0.9 percent.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting following Thursday's substantial pullback, which dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ down to its lowest closing level in over six months.

Semiconductor stocks led the way higher, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking 4.2 percent, while strength was also seen among networking, gold, airline and oil stocks.

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched report from the Labor Department showed employment in the U.S. increased far more than expected in October, which adds to the case for a rate hike in the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on continued signals of war risk after U.S. President Donald Trump refused to rule out renewing attacks on Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.46 or 0.51 percent at $90.98 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will provide preliminary September results for its leading and coincident indexes later today; in August, they were up 0.4 percent and down 1.8 percent on month, respectively.